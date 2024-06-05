The Royals Express, Wednesday, June 5: Royals Look To Bounce Back
Today's Game: Kansas City will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss against Cleveland last night. Every game matters more in this series for the division foes that find themselves standing at the top of the pecking order in the AL Central. Brady Singer will look to get the Royals back on track as they now find themselves down five games in the division race. The contest is slated to start at 5:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals got off to a scorching start putting five runs on the Guardians before Cleveland even had a chance to regroup. Bobby Witt Jr hit two home runs in the first four innings and it looked like Kansas City was going to run away with game one of the series, but Cleveland rallied back. The Guardians would put up eight straight runs, including three on a Bobby Witt Jr error, en route to a 8-5 win win.
In Case You Missed It:
• Bobby Witt Jr added to his already impressive season by putting two balls over the left-center field fence, including a ball that travels over 450 feet.
• Kansas City currently stands five game back from the Guardians for the division lead. They are two games ahead of the Twins after going ona 3-7 skid over their last 10 contests.
• Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB draft before becoming a manager. His first manager in the minor leagues? Royals manager Matt Quatraro.
