Witt Jr. Back in 20-20 Club, Pasquantino Hits Two Home Runs in Royals Win Over Tigers
The calendar flipping to a new month did little to stop the rival Royals, who have now won four consecutive games after defeating the Tigers 7-1 at Comerica Park on Thursday night. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of his first three seasons, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit two home runs, on what was a very productive day for the top of the order.
Detroit's rookie starting pitcher, Keider Montero, didn't turn in a bad outing but was doomed by a poor start to the first inning. Before he even retired a batter, Kansas City (61-49) had made it 3-0, starting with a leadoff single by Maikel Garcia and a walk by Witt Jr. Pasquantino then hit his first home run of the game. He settled in after that, allowing just one more run the rest of the way in a seven-inning outing.
The Detroit (52-58) bullpen did no favors for Montero, nor the beleaguered Tigers offense, which plated a run off All-Star Royals starter Seth Lugo. Lugo turned in eight strong innings after a rough start in his last time out against the Cubs. The only run for the home team crossed the plate during the fourth inning, when a sacrifice fly by first baseman Bligh Madris scored rookie second baseman Colt Keith.
In the eighth and ninth innings, the Royals added more damage. Witt Jr. and Pasquantino went back-to-back against reliever Brenan Hanifee in the eighth to make it a 6-1 game. Witt added another RBI in the form of a ninth-inning double. He and Pasquantino combined for six of the seven RBIs by Kansas City in the game. Designated hitter Freddy Fermin had the other in the seventh inning.
The month is still new, as is the AL Central intra-division series. Three games remain in Detroit to decide the set. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT.