Witt Jr. Goes Deep Twice, Royals Salvage Series with Red Sox in 8-4 Victory
Bobby Witt Jr. shined with two home runs, a double, and four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night, securing the final game of their three-game series.
The win positions the Royals 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the American League wild-card race. In the AL Central, Kansas City is now just a half-game behind second-place Minnesota, who fell to the Chicago Cubs. The Royals trail division-leading Cleveland by four games after the Guardians were swept in a doubleheader by Arizona.
Bobby Witt Jr. showcased his power with his fourth multi-homer game of the season. He launched a solo home run in the first inning, his 21st of the year, followed by a towering 421-foot blast to center field in the sixth. Witt also added a two-run double, making it another impressive three-hit performance. His stellar play bolsters his AL MVP candidacy and continues to make him must-see TV.
Kansas City seized control of the game with a five-run fourth inning. The scoring began on a wild pitch, followed by Witt's opposite-field double that drove in two runs. Vinnie Pasquantino capped the inning with a two-run homer, his 17th of the season. Pasquantino has been on fire in August, steadily raising his batting average, which hovered in the .240s and .250s for much of the season, closer to the .300 mark.
Starting pitcher Cole Ragans (9-7) gave up four runs—only one earned—on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two. Lucas Erceg pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts, and Will Smith closed out the ninth with a scoreless inning.
The Royals will host the St. Louis Cardinals for a two-game series starting on Friday.
