Ninth-Inning Collapse Leads to Royals Falling to Brewers 6-5
Up 5-3 in the top of the ninth inning, it seemed like all the momentum was on the Kansas City Royals' side and that they'd pick up their second victory of the series against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
However, Royals closerJames McArthur allowed a three-run two-out homer to Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, which gave Milwaukee the eventual 6-5 win.
Nevertheless, although the result wasn't the same, the game started similarly to Monday night's matchup. In the first game if the series, down by two runs against the Brewers, the Royals scored three in the seventh inning alone on Monday to claim the first game of the series.
On Tuesday, the Royals were down by two once again, but Kansas City scored four runs in the fifth inning alone.
Royals pitcher Seth Lugo gave up his two runs of the night when Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins and third baseman Joey Ortiz hit back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the second inning.
But Milwaukee was quiet for the rest of Lugo's time on the mound as he finished the night pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits while throwing five strikeouts and a walk on 77 pitches. Lugo was taken out of the game after allowing the third run in the sixth from back-to-back base hits.
The Royals' bats were pretty cold entering the fifth inning, but designated hitter MJ Melendez opened the frame with a triple. Center fielder Kyle Isbel then rode this burst of momentum with a single, which brought in Kansas City's first run of the evening.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. proceeded to single with two outs and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino doubled in the next at-bat to bring in two more runs. Nevertheless, it didn't stop there as Perez also doubled to add another tally to the scoreboard.
Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea was taken out after Perez's RBI. In 4.2 innings and 65 pitches, Rea allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk, while throwing just two strikeouts.
The Royals were able to bring in another run in the seventh inning, as Pasquantino brought Witt, who previously grounded into a fielder's choice, home with an RBI single to make the score 5-3.
But as previously stated, this lead wouldn't last much longer, as Adames' three-run shot against McArthur in the top of the ninth eventually gave the Brewers the win.