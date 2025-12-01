Royals Quietly Lose 27-Year-Old Hurler To Pirates In Free Agency

There aren't too many transactions happening these days, but the Kansas City Royals' depth chart does look a bit thinner than it did to end the season.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock was a seventh-round draft pick for the Royals in 2019, and he pitched in the Kansas City farm system every year since, except the canceled 2020 minor-league season. He was selected by the Athletics in last year's Rule 5 Draft, but was returned to Kansas City in May when the A's designated him for assignment.

For the second offseason in a row, Murdock has left the organization, though the news admittedly flew under our radar at first.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Murdock signs minor-league deal with Pirates

May 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Noah Murdock (58) congratulates catcher Shea Langeliers (23) on a victory against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Murdock signed a minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates last month, according to the transactions log on his official roster page. The deal became official on Nov. 14, but wasn't widely publicized at the time.

The 27-year-old also reported his own signing on Nov. 20 via social media.

Very excited to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2026 season. Grateful to feel healthy and absolutely ready to go and to be with a new organization! pic.twitter.com/RnbrSSGkip — Noah Murdock (@NoahMurdock28) November 20, 2025

"Very excited to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2026 season," Murdock wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Grateful to feel healthy and absolutely ready to go and to be with a new organization!"

Murdock's major league debut this season was short-lived, as he made 14 appearances with the A's and posted an ERA of 13.24 in 27 innings. In fairness to the right-hander, however, pitching in Sutter Health Park was a struggle for virtually everyone this season.

After returning to the Royals organization, Murdock had a 6.00 ERA in 16 appearances for Triple-A Omaha, striking out 20 batters, walking 13, and allowing 22 hits in 21 innings.

Murdock's strong 2024 season (3.16 ERA, 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings) had him on the radar for the Rule 5 Draft last year. The Pirates are now buying low on the same upside the A's saw then, but for Kansas City, re-signing a struggling Triple-A arm justifiably wasn't high on the priority list this winter.

More MLB: Royals Linked To Astros 29-Year-Old World Series Champion Via Trade