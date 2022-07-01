5 Target Prospects for Royals in an Andrew Benintendi Trade With Yankees

Major League Baseball's August 2 trade deadline will be here before anyone knows it, and things are beginning to pick up speed. The Kansas City Royals have already moved first baseman Carlos Santana, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi could be on deck.

In an article for the New York Post, Jon Heyman reported that "in an extreme sellers’ market," Benintendi could be a target for the outfielder-hungry New York Yankees. Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo are struggling and despite the club's stronghold on the best record in baseball, general manager Brian Cashman is still looking for ways to improve New York's chances of winning a World Series this year.

Benintendi has been one of the more productive outfielders in baseball this season, getting on base at a terrific clip and maintaining above-average overall numbers despite lacking power in his bat. He's also a solid defender in left field who won an American League Gold Glove award less than a year ago for his efforts in 2021. Benintendi has yet to come to terms with the Royals on a contract extension, however, making him a prime trade candidate as a soon-to-be free agent that a contending team could be in the market for.

Because of his contract status, a Benintendi trade is unlikely to net Kansas City a crazy return if he's the only piece involved. On the other hand, he's undoubtedly a valuable piece who can get at least something headed back to the Royals as opposed to the club simply letting him walk via free agency and not getting anything. With that in mind, let's scour the Yankees' farm system and pick out five prospects who could — or should — intrigue the Royals as starters or added pieces in hypothetical Benintendi trade talks.

Trey Sweeney — SS

Currently the No. 6 prospect in New York's system, it's iffy whether the Royals could execute a swap of Benintendi for Trey Sweeney straight-up. Depending on how serious New York is about adding Benintendi into the fold, though, perhaps that's on the table. If it isn't, then the addition of someone on Kansas City's end (Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Josh Staumont or possibly even Scott Barlow) to the package could open up a multi-player deal for both sides. That seems to make the most sense, especially considering that the Yankees spent a first-round pick on Sweeney less than a year ago.

In 29 games outside of complex ball last season, Sweeney posted a .518 SLG with a 133 wRC+. It was a great first year for him, thus prompting the Yankees to bump him up to High-A. In 53 games at that level this season, he's slashing just .222/.311/.396 and his wRC+ is down to 92. With that said, his bat is a good bet to bounce back and he has enough power to maintain his status as an exciting young prospect. Questions about his defense at shortstop remain, thus making him a better fit for the Royals. If they're interested in a possible third baseman of the future, Sweeney might be their guy.

Luis Medina — RHP

Luis Medina, the No. 11 prospect in the Yankees' system, has one of the most overpowering fastballs in Minor League Baseball. His curveball is also a very fun pitch, complementing his primary offering to form a lethal one-two punch when it's going well. With his arsenal, he's averaged double-digit K/9 in every season since 2018. With that said, Medina's struggles with command make him a very risky prospect to bet on. He walks way too many batters, which is something that he only has a bit longer to figure out before he loses his appeal as a prospect. As a project starter with tantalizing upside, he does make some sense.

T.J. Sikkema — LHP

A Competitive Balance Round A pick back in 2019, T.J. Sikkema is a Missouri product that many people in Royals circles should be familiar with. After missing some time due to injuries, the 23-year-old is back at High-A this season and has produced mixed results. In 212/3 innings, the do-it-all lefty has allowed eight earned runs while posting 25 strikeouts to just seven walks. He's lost some of his high-level profile over the past couple of years, although there's still plenty to like about a pitcher who obsesses over making tweaks to his delivery and offerings (Zack Greinke does the same in Kansas City). Another high-risk player, the Royals could come out on the other end with a very solid player if they acquired New York's No. 19 prospect.

Elijah Dunham — OF

Elijah Dunham, the No. 26 prospect in the Yankees organization, would almost surely have to be packaged with someone else (possibly the next player on this list) in a deal with the Royals. The 24-year-old has spent 58 games in Double-A this season, slashing an impressive .265/.336/.475 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs. Dunham's 120 wRC+ could be indicative of his future, as he's able to make relatively consistent contact and has more pop in his bat than given credit for. He'll likely be big-league ready at some point next year and is still young enough to fit Kansas City's timeline, making him an intriguing low-cost add that would also allow for more to come with him via trade.

Deivi García — RHP

Deivi García is the definition of a buy-low prospect. At his peak, he was a strikeout machine who possessed a fantastic fastball-curveball combo. Over the past couple of years, however, he's regressed into someone who may not ever get a long-term shot at the big-league level again. Reports about his fastball indicate diminished velocity that has since bounced back some, but his 10.38 ERA in seven Triple-A starts this year makes him nothing more than a throw-in for a trade. The Royals aren't known for their pitching development but given that García is still only 23 years old, there's time left for him to resurrect his career. In a combination trade package for Benintendi, he could be the final piece.

All statistics cited in this article reflect production heading into play on Friday, July 1.

