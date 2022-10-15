Grading Bobby Witt Jr.'s Rookie Season

There is no denying that Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. put up some very impressive statistics in his first year. He did all of it despite celebrating only his 22nd birthday in June, too.

If your name is mentioned alongside names like Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez and Ronald Acuna Jr. for your rookie season accomplishments, you are doing something right. The 20 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 20 doubles in his rookie year puts Witt on some hollowed ground.

With that said, there's much room for improvement as well. Getting on base at a higher percentage and cutting down on errors would be invaluable to Kansas City in 2023 as the club tries to find its groove with a new manager, a pitching coach amidst other possible changes.

Grade: B+

The accolades above were not only a byproduct of Witt's talent, but also due to the sheer number of opportunities he had in 2022. His 591 at-bats were 28 more than the next-closest rookie in all of baseball. When you look at statistics that measure quality, not quantity, that is where he can take his game to the next level.

The .254 average was not bad, but the OBP of .294 puts him 25th overall for qualifying rookies. The good news is that Witt flashed that ability in 2021 between Double-A and Triple-A. He walked 21 more times that minor league season in 70 fewer plate appearances than in his first year in the majors.

One number that shows the potential for more fireworks to come is Witt's average exit velocity of 89.7. That is 1.5 mph better than the league average. The Royals' new manager would be wise to stick him in the three-hole in the lineup. When batting at the spot in the lineup, Witt produced an average 13 points higher, reached base 30 points more often and slugged at a 0.94 greater clip.

Apr 14, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) fields a ground ball during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

For times during the season when your bat is not performing, good players will still make a difference with their gloves. While Witt had some highlight reel plays on the left side of the infield, he also finished third in the American League in total errors with 19.

His fielding percentage at shortstop (.959) was 13 points below the league average for the position. That's the spot he played the most innings at, nearly doubling his time at third base in 2022. The good news is that at the hot corner, Witt was much better for the Royals. He was better than average, only committing three errors in 125 chances.

As we reflect back on Witt's rookie year, it's easy to see the massive potential he has. It wouldn't be a stretch to expect to see him make several All-Star teams over the course of his career. It will be up to the Royals to use him correctly in the lineup and settle in on a permanent position for stability and continued growth moving forward.