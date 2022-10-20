Royals’ Relief Corps Can Use the Josh Staumont of Old in 2023

The beginning of Josh Staumont's major league career started well and kept improving, leading to a dominating season in 2021. That year, Staumont posted a 1.066 WHIP, struck out 72 batters in 65.2 innings and finished 19 games with 5 saves in a setup role for the Kansas City Royals.

With a career-best WAR of 1.5, holding opponents to a .183 average, Staumont finished 10th in the American League with a 2.8 Win Probability Added. All signs were thus pointing to a solid run for 2022.

The season's first two months were not as solid, but still respectable. In 18.2 innings pitched, he recorded 27 strikeouts — good for a K/9 of just under 14. However, the WHIP was back around the 1.500 mark and opponents were hitting close to .250 against him overall.

The Summer Blues

Although June was kinder in relation to Staumont's ERA, his batting average against and WHIP, the warning signs on the dashboard begin flickering. In 7.1 innings, he walked seven batters and only struck out five. The end of June brought the first trip to the injured list for the fireballer. A neck strain kept Staumont from registering a major league appearance between June 21st and July 15th.

His return, unfortunately, continued this descent into a miserable season. Five games pitched in July led to a 5.79 ERA and another month of walking more batters than Staumont was able to strike out. August was the cruelest of all, as Staumont's ERA ballooned to 16.71, the WHIP was 2.714 and batters posted a 1.300 OPS against him. The 23rd of that month turned out to be his last appearance for the Royals in the 2022 season. A frustrated Staumont was placed on the injured list again, this time with biceps tendinitis.

The potential good news from this is that the various injuries could have contributed to the drop-off in performance. The extended rest going into 2023 may be the cure needed for a nice Staumont rebound.

There were some positive advanced statistics, however, that could point to better results next year. Staumont gave up the lowest home run percentage of his career along with an average exit velocity off opponent's bats that was two mph lower than his previous best.

The Royals appear to have others who can take Staumont's place if he fails to recapture the form he had in his first three seasons. Thanks to performances by Dylan Coleman, Taylor Clarke and Jose Cuas, the bullpen can still be very effective even if he isn't on his game. With that said, a healthy and on-point Staumont would be a great asset to have as the club looks to make progress in 2023.