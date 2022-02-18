Lessons the Royals Can Learn From the Zack Greinke Trade

If you’ve been a fan of a team long enough, certain phrases or words can elicit a specific reaction or memory. For example, if I were to mention the name Brett Lawrie, most Kansas City Royals fans would remember the early season dust-up between the Oakland Athletics and the Royals in 2015 sparked by a dirty slide by Lawrie that led to Alcides Escobar getting injured. Mention the words pine tar or Billy Martin, and memories would immediately rush back to George Brett having a slight disagreement to being called out on a go-ahead home run.

Another one of these triggers for Royals fans is the James Shields trade (or the Wil Myers trade), as it marked the first time in a while that the Royals made a bold move to acquire a name-brand pitcher to try and bolster their budding young core. Wade Davis just so happened to be included in this deal as well while the Royals sent off Wil Myers, Jake Odorizzi, Mike Montgomery, and Patrick Leonard to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Royals ended up getting a closer who helped anchor perhaps two of the greatest bullpens of all time in back-to-back World Series appearances while the Rays got a Rookie of the Year season out of Myers before shipping him off to San Diego.

But there was a trade before this that helped set up the James Shields swap, and that was the Zack Greinke trade. The Royals were miles away from contention in 2011 and made the bold decision to trade away their 2009 Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

June 12, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Zack Greinke (13) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In the trade, the Royals sent Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Odorizzi. On the surface, it looks like the Royals got the better end of the trade with Cain and Escobar coming directly from the trade and Shields and Davis coming indirectly. However, it could be argued that Milwaukee eventually got the better end of this deal, and it comes down to the Brewers' willingness to let talented players go.

The Brewers made the postseason in their only full season with Greinke in 2011, winning the NL Central but falling to the Cardinals in the NLCS. But in 2012, they fell off and were out of the postseason race. Thus, they made the decision to trade Greinke a year after shipping four players to KC to acquire him because he was in the last year of his contract and Milwaukee was going to be priced out by his eventual contractual demands. The Brewers shipped him to the Los Angeles Angels for two minor leaguers that never panned out and Jean Segura, who proceeded to make the All-Star team in his first full season with the team. The Angels got a half-season of Greinke and no playoff appearance out of it all.

September 30, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Segura, after his lone All-Star season struggled to replicate the same success with the Brew Crew. With the team coming off a 94-loss campaign in 2015, Milwaukee decided to once again trade away another talented player for players and prospects. The Brewers sent Segura to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2B Aaron Hill, who they flipped in 2016 for two more players: RHP Chase Anderson (who gave the Brewers four seasons of solid starting pitching) and highly regarded prospect Isan Diaz.

After two lackluster minor league seasons, the Brewers took Diaz and packaged him in a deal with Jordan Yamamoto, Lewis Brinson, and Monte Harrison for All-Star OF and future MVP Christian Yelich. Long story short, the Brewers turned a two-player acquisition into ten future players which led to three All-Star game selections, two Silver Sluggers and an MVP award. Also, with Yelich struggling to perform as of late, don’t be surprised if he gets traded for prospects soon.

If you want to argue that the only thing that matters from Kansas City's side is that the Royals got a World Series ring, that's fine. With that said, it doesn’t take away the fact the Royals left a lot on the table by not trading away their players. Odorizzi was the only player out of the four acquired from Milwaukee that was traded.

The Royals, instead of going full fire sale in 2017, made the mistake of only going halfway and it ended up costing them big time. Davis was the only core player moved in 2017 and it led to the acquisition of perhaps the most love-hate player in Royals history, Jorge Soler, who led the league in home runs in 2019 and didn’t do much else. This led to him getting dealt for minor leaguer Kasey Kalich. Imagine that instead of shooting for one last ill-fated run at glory, the Royals had flipped Escobar and Cain into something bigger and better.

The Royals got a future HR king for a relief pitcher, so it stands within reason to argue they could’ve received even more value for Cain. At his best, he was arguably a top-5 center fielder in baseball. Escobar could’ve been a solid depth piece or even a free-swinging and smooth-defending starter for a contender. This doesn’t even include the likes of Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, and Alex Gordon, who the Royals clung onto for too long instead of cashing in on their value.

For the Royals, Kalich is the only remaining part of the Zack Greinke trade tree. Unless he becomes a Davis-caliber closer, the return for him will be minimal if there is even the possibility for one. For the Brewers, they could offer Yelich to the Yankees today and probably pull down a mix of five current players or prospects. It is quite obvious that one team has done a much better job at maximizing the long-term value of this trade than the other, and it's not even really that close.

No player on the Royals should be above trading because winning clubs don’t get hung up on sentimental value. Instead, they focus on current and future value and make shrewd business moves based on that. The Royals made two of those shrewd moves before they got sentimental, and it led to back-to-back 100-plus loss seasons and an unnecessarily long scorched earth rebuild. Taking a page out of Milwaukee's book may be the way to go moving forward.