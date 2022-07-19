Looking Back at Royals Trade Ideas From the Fall: AL East

The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner, and there is a high likelihood that the likes of Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Scott Barlow or other Kansas City Royals will be in new uniforms by August 2. Back in the offseason, I proposed 29 trade ideas in 29 days that I thought would help shape the Royals into a contender. Unfortunately for the Royals and myself, they needed more than just some crafty trades to get this team anywhere near that.

When evaluating trades at the time they occur, you can only look at the theory behind them. For example, the Royals and Atlanta Braves recently conducted a swap of the 2022 MLB Draft's No. 35 overall pick for Drew Waters, CJ Alexander and Andrew Hoffman. The logic for the Royals was sound — they essentially flipped one pick for three, and the highest-rated prospect in Waters is probably a better player than they would've gotten at 35. With that said, the Braves could see JR Ritchie (their selection) turn out to be a star and the trade would generally be panned.

It's easy to look back in hindsight about who won a trade and critique it once all the chips have fallen. For example, when Jorge Soler was dealt to the Braves, it was a nothing trade. The Royals dealt one of the least valuable everyday players in baseball for a no-name minor league reliever. In hindsight, the Braves fleeced the Royals and got an eventual World Series MVP for somebody who will likely never make the big leagues.

Let's have a little bit of fun over the All-Star break and evaluate how my proposed trades would've unfolded and which side would've gotten the better deal. This will be a multi-part examination, so we'll go division by division to save time.

First, let's take a look at the American League East.

New York Yankees

New York receives: INF Adalberto Mondesi or INF Whit Merrifield

Kansas City receives: 1B Luke Voit, 2B Gleyber Torres, SP Michael King and OF Estevan Florial

Initial logic: The Royals and Yankees swap frustrating underperformers in Mondesi, Voit, and Torres, with the Yankees getting a veteran bat in Merrifield and the Royals getting two players who wouldn't reach their potential in The Bronx.

Hindsight: This would've been an absolute fleece for the Royals. King is one of the best relievers on the Yankees and while Torres still isn't an elite fielder, he's been adequate, is enjoying a nice bounce-back season with the bat and is on pace for 25-plus HR and close to 80 RBIs. Florial has been great at Triple-A. The only downside would've been taking on Voit, who got moved to the Padres for next to nothing.

Summary: Swap out Voit for Joey Gallo, and I'm pretty sure there are Yankee fans that would still take this trade. Props to the Bronx Bombers for being patient, as they now boast one of the deepest teams in baseball and still have some exciting prospects in the system. Merrifield is on the decline and Mondesi faces an uphill climb to offer any MLB club much value next season. Matt Carpenter filled the Yankees' need for a veteran utility bat and has been a stud for them with an OPS+ of 286. Just for reference Aaron Judge's OPS+ is 177.

There's not a chance the Yankees would make this trade now, but it seems like I was right about the value of players like Torres and King.

Boston Red Sox

Boston receives: OF Edward Olivares

Kansas City receives: SP Nick Pivetta

Initial logic: Prototypical fringe starting outfielder for fringe starting pitcher swap.

Hindsight: This is still a trade that I think is plausible, with the only real questions being on the Royals' side. Kyle Isbel doesn't look as far along in his development as Olivares, so I think the Royals would rather keep Olivares around and try shopping Isbel. When healthy, Olivares is probably a top-nine player for the Royals. He isn't always healthy, though, as he's played under 40 games this year.

Pivetta has been decent this year (8-7 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.9 WAR) for Boston. While not spectacular, he has at least been durable and will probably have a spot in the rotation next season.

Summary: Both sides would probably want to wait and see on this one, and I can't blame them. Pivetta has been the only Boston starting pitcher this year — it seems — to have not hit the IL, and Olivares has shown flashes of his potential that make him intriguing enough to keep around.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto receives: 1B Carlos Santana (Royals eat $5 million or more in salary)

Kansas City receives: SP Hyun-Jin Ryu

Initial logic: Salary dump for the Blue Jays so they could go after better pitching options and improve their depth with a veteran bat that could serve as an insurance policy. In return, the Royals get a reclamation project in Ryu to help mentor a young pitching staff.

Hindsight: The Blue Jays would sign this trade in blood if they could go back and do so. Ryu is on the 60-day Injured List and Santana has returned to being a serviceable bat and would be a perfect fit for the Jays. This trade was never about getting value back for the Royals; it was about clearing the way for Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto, which ultimately happened anyway when Santana got dealt to the Seattle Mariners.

Summary: Toronto is one bat and one starting pitcher away from being a playoff team, and it could've gotten the bat and the financial ability for a pitcher by accepting this trade. For the Royals, Pasquantino and Pratto would've been called up quicker, but at least they don't have to deal with Ryu's anchor of a contract.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay receives: Michael A. Taylor

Kansas City receives: Kevin Kiermaier

Initial logic: The Royals take Tampa's most expensive contract off their books in exchange for a (slightly) younger and cheaper version of Kiermaier so they can make a run in the offseason to get themselves over the hump by getting an everyday bat or top-end starter.

Hindsight: This is only a trade that would make sense in the offseason. Kiermaier is on the 60-day IL and wasn't playing up to the level he's used to. The Rays would love to have Taylor on their team because he's good, cheap and positionally flexible. A starting outfield featuring him, Randy Arozarena and Kiermaier would be a top-half group in baseball. The problem is that Kiermaier is hurt and the Rays don't really have anybody else outside Arozarena.

Summary: Taylor could still be traded to the Rays at the deadline, but it would have to look slightly different. Instead of Kiermaier, throw in three top-30 prospects for Tampa; Osleivis Basabe, Cole Wilcox and Carson Williams. The Royals, in return, give up Taylor and Andrew Benintendi to overhaul the Rays' outfield completely.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore receives: 1B Ryan O'Hearn or 1B Ryan McBroom, RHP Ronald Bolaños and RHP Scott Blewett

Kansas City receives: 1B/DH Trey Mancini

Initial logic: The Orioles are going to go dumpster diving for a high draft pick and Mancini might leave after 2022. The Royals, in return, get a better stop-gap option at first base or designated hitter than Santana or Hunter Dozier.

Hindsight: Oof, does this look bad. I had no idea that Baltimore was going to be this competitive this year, and Mancini is a big reason why the club is hanging around. Baltimore, next season, will be a very sexy playoff pick and could be an exciting squad to watch. You know what isn't sexy? O'Hearn, McBroom, Bolaños and Blewett. Back then, when Baltimore was perceived to be the worst team in baseball, this trade made a scrap of sense but now it's an absolute farce.

Summary: This won't be the last time I'm wrong on one of these trades. Instead of laughing at me, let's all feel good for the Orioles instead.

Please.