Lorenzo Cain Was Reminded He's 'Forever Royal' In His Return to Kansas City

Kansas City Royals fans gave former Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain a standing-ovation as he returned to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2017.

The crowd roared and fans rose to their feet as a player who had it all when wearing royal blue stepped up to the plate in Kauffman Stadium for the first time in more than 1,300 days.

It was the return of Lorenzo Cain.

He may be wearing a different shade of blue as a Milwaukee Brewer, but Cain’s lean-back swing and big smile that fans can see from across the ballpark were welcomed back home to Kansas City.

It had been October 1, 2017, since the outfielder played in Kauffman Stadium. Fans can remember the exact moment he was last a Royal. Cain, along with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar all were pulled from the last game of the regular season as the crowd thanked them for their service as a member of the Boys in Blue. A moment Kansas City will never forget.

Fast-forward to May 18, Salvador Perez embraced his best friend in his arms out in center field before the game began. Whit Merrifield also stood right by their side to share memories of their back-to-back pennant-winning seasons.

Cain's time in Kansas City was unmatched. He was a member of the Royals from 2011 to 2017 with an overall batting average of .284. The center fielder appeared in the 2014 and 2015 World Series and took home the 2014 ALCS MVP award.

Some of his most memorable moments took place in Kauffman. Whether it was diving all over the outfield to make game-saving catches during the postseason or running from first-base to home-plate to score on a single, Royals fans will always have those memories.

While his time in Kansas City ended over three years ago, Lorenzo Cain will always hold a special place in the hearts of Royals fans. As the Twitter hashtag goes, Lorenzo Cain will always be Forever Royal.