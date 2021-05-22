Sports Illustrated home
Mike Matheny's Bullpen Usage Cost Royals in the Seventh Inning

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny's usage of the bullpen in the 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers Friday night cost the Royals a win.
While it's easy to point fingers in the Kansas City Royals' 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday, there's one person in particular that deserves the blame.

The key moment of the game was a two-out, go-ahead grand slam by future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera in the top of the seventh inning off of reliever Greg Holland. Holland left a hanging slider over the middle of plate on a 3-2 count, which Cabrera put an easy, one-handed swing on and the ball had just enough carry to get over the wall in left-center field.

It would be easy to blame Holland for the result since he was the one pitching but Royals manager Mike Matheny needs to shoulder some of the blame.

In the top of the sixth inning, starting pitcher Mike Minor gave up a leadoff single to Cabrera. Minor’s pitch count was getting up there so Matheny began to warm up reliever Tyler Zuber just in case the inning got away from Minor. Instead, Minor gets three quick outs, including a three-pitch strikeout of Wilson Ramos to get out of the inning with only 90 pitches thrown.

That should have been it for Minor. He hasn’t been super impressive this season and ending his night with a quality start could have been a good morale booster for the lefty. But he was at only 90 pitches and the Detroit No. 8 hitter, Jacoby Jones, was due up in the seventh. Jones was 0-2 against Minor so Matheny trotted Minor back out there. While I wouldn't have done this, I don't totally disagree with the move, especially since we found out after the game closer Josh Staumont was unavailable.

Matheny needed to have a better plan for when Minor would inevitably get into a jam. Jones and Jake Rogers hit two soft singles to center and now the go-ahead run in Robbie Grossman stood at the plate. 

It appeared as if Matheny didn't have a plan for this situation. All he knew is Grossman has less power against righties so he went to the righty he already had warmed in the pen. Zuber has shown some flashes of being a good reliever in his young career and has good movement on his pitches, but he struggles with walks. He's walked 27 hitters in 35 career innings which is good for a 6.9 walks per nine innings pitched. Not great.

Zuber had also only pitched in one “high leverage situation” all season prior to Friday's game. It should be no surprise he fell behind Grossman 3-1, putting Grossman in a hitter's count which resulted in a single. It should come no surprise he walked Jonathan Scoop and got to a full count with Jeimer Candelario. Zuber should have given up more runs had it not been for an out at the plate by Jones or a taken third strike by Candelario.

But again, I do not blame Zuber as much as I blame Matheny. Zuber should not have been in that situation in the first place. Even if Staumont is unavailable, the Royals preached all offseason and all spring training that the bullpen would be used in favorable matchups. There are no true roles set on this team. Saving Scott Barlow for the ninth completely goes against what this team has claimed its philosophy is. Use Barlow in the seventh or even go straight to Holland after Minor gives up the two hits.

As soon as Matheny sent Minor out for the seventh either Barlow, Holland, Kyle Zimmer or maybe even Jakob Junis should have started warming in the pen. Matheny knew if Minor got into trouble, the best-case scenario would be the tying run at the plate in the seventh. Instead, he trusted a 25-year-old who has not proven anything at the big league level and it blew up in face.

The decision to go with Zuber out of the pen first changed a lot. The Royals find themselves 20-23, three games under .500 instead of one. Minor did not get a quality start and the Royals have now lost four in a row to the Tigers. The remaining two games of this series have turned into crucial games for Kansas City.

May 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tyler Zuber (53) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
