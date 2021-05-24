Sports Illustrated home
Royals Bounce Back From Losing Streak With Winning Week

The Kansas City Royals are back to playing winning baseball thanks in large part to the return of Kris Bubic to the starting rotation and the big league call-up of Kelvin Gutiérrez.
Author:
Publish date:

Washing out the taste of 11 straight losses can take time, but the Kansas City Royals found their form this week, going 4-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers and  Detroit Tigers, including wins against two of the National League's hottest pitchers in Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes.

The successful week was driven by strong performances from Andrew Benintendi and (sort of) newcomer Kelvin Gutiérrez. Benintendi continued his offensive ascendence by going 6-for-17 with two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored. Much like a Denny's you find on the side of the highway at two in the morning when you're super hungry, Benintendi keeps coming through in the clutch.

Gutiérrez is showing his penchant for delivering when needed, as well. After Hunter Dozier went on the seven-day injured list, the Royals called up Gutiérrez to stabilize third base with his top-notch glove. He decided to show the Royals he can hit a little, as well, going 7-for-16 with one double, one RBI and three runs scored. He's making the case that he should be kept on board when Dozier returns as a bench player, which would put Ryan O'Hearn and maybe Hanser Alberto's spots in jeopardy.

On the pitching side, this week Kris Bubic return to the starting rotation with a stellar performance battling Woodruff and another solid outing against Detroit. In all, Bubic pitched 11 innings this week, allowing two earned runs, seven hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.

Down on the Farm

The story down on the farm this week is the offensive explosion taking place for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Royals Double-A affiliate decided to bring the bats they carved from trees struck by lightning to last week's series against the Springfield Cardinals. 

As a team, they've scored six or more runs in four of their five games against Springfield, and to the delight of Royals fans, this offensive surge is lead by top prospects Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez, and Bobby Witt Jr. Combined, they hit nine home runs last week while Pratto and Melendez brought their season OPS numbers up to 1.119 and 1.060, respectively. Witt Jr., who struggled mightily in the season's opening weeks, has dragged his OPS up near to .698.

May 23, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) reacts after hitting a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) gets mobbed by hit teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Wilmington's Tyler Hill is greeted by Nick Pratto after Hill made a running catch on a deep drive in the eighth inning of the Blue Rocks' 5-4 win in the second game of the Mils Cup Championship Series Wednesday at Frawley Stadium. Bluerocks 5 Fayetteville 4
May 22, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19) celebrates with shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Domingo Tapia (45) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tyler Zuber (53) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
