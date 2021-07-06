Royals Favorite Mike Moustakas Welcomed In His Return To Kansas City

Kansas City fans welcomed former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas as he returned to Kauffman Stadium once again with the Cincinnati Reds.

Moose calls were heard all throughout Kauffman Stadium as another hometown hero returned to Kansas City.

The Cincinnati Red's first baseman Mike Moustakas and his team arrived at Kauffman Stadium Monday to play some baseball against his former Kansas City Royals.

Despite being on the injured list with a right heel contusion, Moustakas was still able to make the trip to his original team. Former teammates Salvador Perez, Jarrod Dyson, Greg Holland and Danny Duffy, all shared a moment together during batting practice before Monday's game.



Just like Lorenzo Cain's return earlier this season, fans gave Moustakas a standing ovation and cheered loudly for the then third baseman. The Royals even played a special video for him on the jumbotron with the famous Moose calls that were heard several times throughout the Royals 2014 and 2015 postseason runs coming directly afterward.

The 2015 World Series Champion played a key role in both 2014 and 2015 postseason appearances. Many remember his extra-inning home runs against the Los Angeles Angels in the 2014 American League Division Series and his foul-ball catch against the Baltimore Orioles had the third baseman dive into a dugout of fans.

Moustakas went on to finish the 2014 playoffs batting .231 and five home runs and in 2015 he walked away as World Series Champion.

During Moustakas's last season with the Royals, Moose was the 2017 American League Comeback Player of the Year and played in the HomeRun Derby. He also unleashed 38 home runs with the Royals, breaking the all-time single-season Royals record. The record is now held by Jorge Soler who hit 48 home runs in 2019.

Moustakas was last in Kansas City when the Reds faced the Royals in 2020. No fans were allowed at the game due to COVID-19 protocols at the time.

The Royals dropped Game 1 of the series Monday night against the Reds, losing 6-2. Kansas will face Cincinnati again on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.