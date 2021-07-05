Royals Lose Games and Players in Another Rocky Week

Perhaps the Kansas City Royals experience this week was best represented by the misfortune of Emmanuel Rivera who made his major league debut last Monday. Royals fans were excited at the prospect of a new third baseman — maybe one who would hit the ball in the air occasionally. And Rivera delivered with two hits in his first game, a losing effort on the road in Boston.

But, like so many good things in the Royals' universe, it couldn't last. Rivera was injured in only his second game, and the Royals continued their losing ways, ultimately getting swept by the Red Sox.

It was that kind of week with the Royals going 2-5 against the Red Sox and Twins and sinking momentarily into a tie for last place in the AL Central. The low point came in a 15-1 drubbing at the hands of a merciless Boston offense. During the game, those who could stomach continued viewing, took to Twitter to demand the firing of Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred.

It wasn't all bad, though. The Royals ended the week by winning a series against the Twins to pull into fourth place in the AL Central. Andrew Benintendi, who has been out of the Royals' lineup for 16 games thanks to a broken rib, returned for Sunday's game. He went hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts.

Of course if someone is reinstated, someone else must be sent down, and unfortunately for Edward Olivares, he was that man ... again. Fresh off his first major league home run of the year, Olivares was demoted for the fourth time since the beginning of June. Despite very good numbers in triple-A Omaha and a struggling Jorge Soler, regular playing time in the majors continues to evade Oliveras.

On the Farm

It's getting redundant to continually remark that the three major hitting prospects at double-A Northwest Arkansas continue to hit well (they do), but this happy, fun parade got a scare Sunday when Bobby Witt Jr. was pulled from a game after landing awkwardly on his leg during a defensive play. No word yet on what the injury may be, but any significant injury may be a huge blow to the morale of fans hoping to see him in the Futures Game.

On a more positive note, the Royals' 2020 first-round pick Asa Lacy put together his best start of the season last week throwing six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts and just one walk. The low walk number is most important, as Lacy has struggled, allowing free passes all season.