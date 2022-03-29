The Royals' Farm System Has Performed in Spring Training

As they get closer to Opening Day, the Kansas City Royals have had a tremendous 2022 spring training thus far. To this point, numerous players within the Royals' farm system have performed well and have stood out in a major way. As prospects use all of their experience to prepare for the season and their long-term chances of making the big-league club, others are using it as an opportunity to showcase their talents here and now.

It's no secret that the Royals' farm system is one of the best in baseball. With that comes the opportunity to boast some of the brightest young future stars in the game. Let's take a look at how some of the club's best young players are performing to this point in the spring.

Infield

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (90) gets ready to defend against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

MJ Melendez (C): .412/.474/.647

Nick Pratto (1B): .333/.545/.667

Vinnie Pasquantino (1B): .438/.500/.750

Clay Dungan (2B): .353/.353/.471

Maikel Garcia (SS): .357/.400/.429

Bobby Witt Jr. (SS): .444/.500/.889

These are just a few infielders who have had a tremendous showing in spring training. Witt looks to be on his way to making the Opening Day roster which is not only exciting for fans, but also the game of baseball as a whole. The No. 1 ranked prospect consistently shows why he is an exceptional talent and should lead the way for other prospects in 2022. Melendez has performed well at spring training and has shown why he is not far off from playing inside Kauffman stadium despite being optioned to Triple-A on Monday.

Even though the middle infield is a log jam, both Dungan and Garcia have taken full advantage of their opportunities in spring training. Garcia is currently on the 40-man roster and could be a call-up during the regular season.

Pratto and Pasquantino possess terrific raw power and have demonstrated that they continued to progress nicely last year through the minor league system. Neither of these players has disappointed in spring training, and both players should see a call-up at some point during the year as well.

Outfield

Sep 12, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Edward Olivares: .611/.600/1.389

Brewer Hicklen: .200/.333/.700

Kyle Isbel: .250/.400/.563

Outfielder Edward Olivares experienced numerous trips from Omaha to Kansas City and Kansas City back to Omaha last year. He has shown why he deserves to be on the Opening Day roster and why he should have fewer trips to Omaha. He worked out hard in the offseason and gained a few pounds of muscle, and it has been on full display in spring training.

Olivares may not be a "prospect" in the traditional sense anymore, but he's still a young-ish player whom the Royals should be excited about. He very well may be the best player in spring training to this point. Isbel is also worth keeping an eye on, as he's done nothing but produce since late last season.

For the Royals, spring training will be wrapping up on April 5th against the Milwaukee Brewers. The regular season begins in Kansas City on April 7th against the Cleveland Guardians.