Skip to main content

The Royals Had a Bad but Hopeful Week of Baseball

The Royals continued to struggle, only getting one win over the past week of games.

It’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve had a Mondays with Mark weekly recap, but the results have largely been the same — and disappointing at that. The Kansas City Royals went 1-5 against the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros this week. What are the takeaways from this past week of baseball? Let’s dive into it.

Kris Bubic returns

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start out with one of the few positives. The return of Kris Bubic brought a positive result to the Royals. Bubic went five innings, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out three batters in a 6-0 shutout victory over the Astros. That was about as good as it got for the Royals this week.

Jonathan Heasley looks decent

Jonathan Heasley had two quality starts this week, despite going 0-1 himself and the Royals being 0-2 in those games he started. Giving up three earned runs in both starts, he also went six innings in both outings. That should've been enough to get the Royals at least one win, but it wasn’t meant to be this past week.

Royals relievers haven't been good

May 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider (40) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

1 / 1

Outside of the impressive outing on Saturday, the Royals' pitching staff was largely ineffective (to put it nicely). Collin Snider melted down multiple times. Ronald Bolaños got blown up after a terrible start from Brady Singer. Arodys Vizcaíno, who was just called up this week, could have been the exception because he had a couple of good outings, but he blew it on Sunday afternoon. It just wasn’t a good week for the Royals' pitching staff, which has become a trend over time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Salvador Perez bounces back

After a rough start to the season, and a stint on the Injured List, Salvador Perez started to heat up at the end of the week. He hit home runs in back-to-back games and is looking more comfortable at the plate after starting the season swinging away at virtually everything like he used to prior to finding some remnants of plate discipline in 2021. Let’s hope that this is the start of Perez getting back to being the patient power hitter we saw blossom last season.

Rookie hitters continue to provide hope 

May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with manager Mike Matheny (22) after the win over the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the terrible record and lack of consistency across the board this season, Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez continue to show promise. That is going to be needed going forward, as they will be the cornerstones of the next wave of talent coming up from the minor leagues. The disappointment surrounding the team can’t be placed on these two, and the future does have a somewhat positive outlook with those two guys in the lineup every day.

The Royals will look to get back on track this week as they host a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays and four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The next game is at 7:10 p.m. (CST) on Monday night against the Blue Jays on ESPN+ for those outside the Kansas City area. Those in the viewing area are blacked out and will have to tune into the radio if they want to follow along.

Salvador Perez

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Heasley, Royals Aiming for Series Win Against Astros on Sunday

By Jordan Foote22 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Benintendi Listed as ‘Prime’ Trade Candidate by MLB

By Jordan FooteJun 5, 2022
Apr 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kris Bubic Returns for Royals’ Saturday Game vs. Astros

By Jordan FooteJun 4, 2022
May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) hits a two run single in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Despite Toughness, Royals Need To Shut Salvador Perez Down

By Jordan FooteJun 4, 2022
Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny Speaks on Singer’s Start, Witt Jr.’s Home Run

By Jordan FooteJun 4, 2022
Aug 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws the ball during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Singer, Royals Host Astros in Game One of Series

By Jordan FooteJun 3, 2022
May 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) walks off the field in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

To Make a Real Leap, Daniel Lynch’s Fastball Development Is Key

By Trey DonovanJun 3, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto (32) at bat in the third inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

The Royals’ Nick Pratto Delay Is (Somewhat) Justified

By Jordan FooteJun 3, 2022