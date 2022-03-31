Zack Greinke’s Opening Day Start Will Be One of Royals’ Best Stories in 2022

On Wednesday evening, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that RHP Zack Greinke will be the team's starter for Opening Day on April 7th. It's an honor that the likes of Brad Keller and Danny Duffy have held in recent years but now, Greinke gets it bestowed upon him over a decade after he last did so for Kansas City. That, in and of itself, will make for one of the best stories of the 2022 campaign.

The last time Greinke started on Opening Day for the Royals was in 2010. He's set to have the longest span between such starts for the same team in Major League Baseball history. Greinke was one of the younger members of the club back then and as a result, no members of the 2010 team's lineup are playing professional baseball anymore. His sixth career Opening Day start comes after plenty of experience on other teams, but this second act in Kansas City projects to mean plenty to the Royals.

Oct. 2, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke watches from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Greinke may not be what he once was — a Cy Young Award winner and one of the best players in all of baseball — but he's the best starting pitcher the Royals have. His 2021 stats featured a 4.16 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, 120 strikeouts and 11 wins across 30 appearances. Even in the twilight of his career (now 38 years old) and even with a fastball that oftentimes falls short of 90 mph, he's smart. He's deceptive. He plays to contact. All of those elements will be welcomed additions to Kansas City's staff.

There are plenty of young arms in the Royals' clubhouse, especially those who are members of the starting rotation, who need guidance. Greinke can serve as an example of how plus command, impeccable composure and an obsession with finding new ways to get better can lead to success. He's built a potential Hall of Fame career on that, and returning to help players such as Daniel Lynch, Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Carlos Hernandez, Kris Bubic and others may assist them in working through adversity as they continue to settle in at the big-league level.

In terms of reasonable expectations for Greinke's season, something similar to last year's production makes sense. Gone are the days in which the right-hander mows down opposing lineups and goes deep into most games. With that said, Kansas City boasts one of the best defensive lineups in all of baseball and also has a spacious park. It wouldn't be a major surprise to see Greinke enjoy slightly better numbers as a result. Another benefit is that the Royals have a clear "ace" now. Greinke is not only the leader of the rotation off the field but on the field, that same weight is carried.

June 12, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Zack Greinke (13) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Greinke wanted to end up back in Kansas City, and that's exactly where he's at. The Royals were eager to welcome him into their rotation not only as a contributor, but as a front-of-the-line pillar for 2022. Ahead of a season that many in Royals circles are buzzing about, it's slated to start off in a way that only adds more fuel to the fire. Both sides' offseason plans ultimately worked out and as spring training soon comes to a close and the regular season arrives, they will take the next step in front of a cheerful home crowd at Kauffman Stadium against a bitter division rival. That's a neat story.