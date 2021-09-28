September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Four Royals Talents Land on MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Prospect Teams of the Year

The Royals' farm system strikes again and is recognized as one of the best in baseball.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB Pipeline released its 2021 Prospect Teams of the Year. The list consists of some of minor league baseball's finest talents, and four of those players (between the first and second teams) are currently in the Kansas City Royals organization. 

At catcher: MJ Melendez. The versatile backstop is currently posting a .284/.384/.627 line with a whopping 41 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He's also experimented at positions other than catcher, potentially opening up his availability to play more at the MLB level once he's promoted. Melendez struggled immensely as recently as 2019, so it's undoubtedly a good sight for him to bounce back and make this list. Melendez is the Royals' No. 4-ranked prospect.

22-year-old Nick Pratto mans first base for the Prospect of the Year team. Between the same two levels as Melendez, the Royals' No. 2 prospect is hitting .263/.380/.594 with 34 home runs in 120 games. Pratto projects as a power-hitting first baseman and although his strikeout numbers have been a bit of a concern, he seems to be settling in and should be ready for the big leagues at some point early next year. Pratto is oozing with potential and should be a great fit with the rest of the organization's young core moving forward.

Was there any doubt about Bobby Witt Jr. not being on this team? While he didn't make it as a shortstop, he was penciled in at designated hitter — and rightfully so. In 120 MiLB games, Witt's line (.295/.365/.588) is insane, as are his 33 home runs on the year. As one of the top three prospects in all of baseball, the expectations are sky-high for Witt as he's slated to join the MLB team next year. 

On the Prospect of the Year second-team, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino checks in as the designated hitter for the squad. Pasquantino is one of the Royals' more underrated prospects, as he doesn't bring great speed or defense to the table. With that said, he's a professional hitter and should bring good value there in the future. In 116 games, Pasquantino is hitting .300 with an on-base percentage of .394 and 24 home runs. His future is bright.

Read More: The Royals Were Wrong About Adalberto Mondesi

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Four Royals Talents Land on MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Prospect Teams of the Year

just now
May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Were Wrong About Adalberto Mondesi

3 hours ago
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Roundtable: Which of the Royals’ Double-A Prospects Is the Most Exciting?

Sep 26, 2021
May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hunter Dozier on Finishing 2021 Strong: ‘I’ve Been Working So Hard’

Sep 26, 2021
Sep 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Jon Heasley throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning in at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Matheny Loves Jon Heasley’s Performance vs. Tigers: ‘I Thought He Was Terrific'

Sep 26, 2021
Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Dylan Coleman Is Kansas City's Fastest-Rising Prospect

Sep 23, 2021
Sep 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Daniel Lynch on Fighting Through Rough Start vs. Indians: ‘I Know I Can Battle'

Sep 22, 2021
Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny Praises Dylan Coleman After First MLB Game: ‘That Guy’s Nasty'

Sep 22, 2021