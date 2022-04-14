Skip to main content

It’s Early, but Dylan Coleman Is Thriving in the Royals’ Bullpen

The hard-throwing righty has been nails for Kansas City in a very small sample size.

The Kansas City Royals haven't had the best of fortunes in their five games thus far in the 2022 season, but there has been at least one major bright spot. In three appearances on the year, relief pitcher Dylan Coleman has been fantastic.

Coleman, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft, came to Kansas City as a player to be named later (PTBNL) in the Trevor Rosenthal trade. When he joined the Royals' farm system, he was known as a flamethrowing right-hander with a repeatable delivery and a projectable frame. That's still an accurate description of him, but the results have been even more impressive since joining the organization.

Oct 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman spent 57-2/3 innings in the minor leagues last year, splitting time between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. In 24-2/3 innings with the Naturals, he posted a 2.92 ERA (2.14 FIP) with a staggering 13.50 K/9. In 33 innings with the Storm Chasers, those figures were 3.55 (2.57) and 15.27. Coleman's fastball-slider combo was leading to a ton of swings and misses from hitters, prompting the MLB club to promote him near the end of the year.

In 6-1/3 innings with the Royals to cap off last summer, Coleman surrendered just one walk and one run with seven strikeouts. After a solid spring, the organization's No. 22 prospect made the Opening Day roster. His three innings of work in 2022 still leave him just short of 10 innings pitched at the highest level of baseball but with that said, he's done nothing but pick up right where he left off.

Coleman has pitched one inning thrice this season, recording four strikeouts in the process. He has yet to walk an opposing hitter, and he's allowed a pair of hits overall. His fastball velocity remains quite high, averaging 97.6 mph and topping out at 100.6 mph. He complements the fastball with a mid-80s slider that can get in the neighborhood of 88 mph as needed. Below is a breakdown of where each offering is landing this season:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dylan Coleman's primary pitch arsenal, courtesy of Baseball Savant.

Dylan Coleman's primary pitch arsenal, courtesy of Baseball Savant.

Finding consistent command remains a point of emphasis for Coleman, as he was susceptible to walks earlier in his baseball career. With newfound ticks on his fastball and slider, being able to rein those pitches in and control them has been a tall task. In three appearances in 2022, though, he's been up for that challenge.

An ideal role for Coleman seems to be shutting games down. As a closer, he has the frame to withstand pumping heavy fastballs into the zone and maintaining that power slider over time. If the command gets sharper, that helps matters even more. Coleman has the potential to be a lethal threat in high-leverage situations long-term. 

On the other hand, Coleman is still extremely early in his major league journey. As previously mentioned, he has yet to even reach the 10-inning mark. It's entirely possible — if not probable — that his production slips and he either slumps for an extended period of time or doesn't turn out to be a future stud reliever. From the Royals' perspective, however, he's been lights-out.

The 2022 campaign will prove to be a major test for Coleman. The potential is there for him to become a top-flight relief pitcher in due time, as his primary pitches lay one heck of a baseline for success. Anything beyond that will be determined by consistency, command and the possible implementation of another pitch. In the meantime, look for Kansas City to give this 25-year-old plenty of chances to show off his stuff.

Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (66) catches a ball at first base against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith (FLO)-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Mike Matheny’s Late-Game Decisions Are Worth Keeping an Eye On

By Jordan Foote3 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny Praises Daniel Lynch Battling: ‘He’s Matured as a Pitcher'

By Jordan FooteApr 13, 2022
May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Lynch Takes Mound for Royals’ First Game of Series Against Cardinals

By Jordan FooteApr 12, 2022
Wilmington catcher MJ Melendez (left) and catcher Collin Snider come off the field after retiring the side in the eighth inning of the Blue Rocks' 3-1 loss in the opening game of the Mills Cup Championship Series Tuesday at Frawley Stadium. Fayetteville 3 Rocks 1
Opinion

Collin Snider Is Taking Advantage of the Next Step in His Baseball Journey

By Lucas MurphyApr 12, 2022
May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Good, Meh & Bad From the Royals’ Season-Opening Series

By Jerry EdwardsApr 12, 2022
Sep 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Have Too Many Pitchers — It’s Time to Trade

By Christopher TenpennyApr 12, 2022
Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hernandez, Royals Eyeing Revenge to Close Out Series Against Guardians

By Jordan FooteApr 11, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Lessons Learned From the Royals’ First Calendar Week of the Season

By Mark Van SickleApr 11, 2022