Skip to main content

Royals Are ‘Confident, Hopeful and Optimistic’ About Bobby Witt Jr. This Season

Despite the big-league club being locked out, the hype surrounding Witt remains.

Major League Baseball remains locked out and while representatives for both the league/owners and players did meet over the weekend, a resolution doesn't appear to be imminent. With that in mind, those expecting to see the Kansas City Royals will continue to have to wait until a new CBA agreement is agreed upon. In the meantime, there may be ample chances to see Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals' consensus No. 1 prospect — and one of the top prospects in all of baseball — isn't on the club's 40-man roster this year. That isn't an indictment on Witt, though, as the organization simply didn't need to place him on the list due to him already being protected from the Rule 5 Draft. As a result, he remains in Triple-A Omaha and could start his season with the Storm Chasers in early April. When asked about how the MLB lockout impacts players like Witt, Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore explained that getting him on some sort of field is key. 

"The one thing that we all know: Competition and opportunity, I believe, is the best developmental tool of a player," Moore told reporters last week. "We've got to make sure that him — and all of our players — are at the right level, competing against the very best competition their peer group has to offer, and challenging them in ways that get them better. I'm confident, hopeful and optimistic that we'll move on in a positive way in the very near future. That's how we have to think, that's what we have to believe. It's a much more beautiful day when we expect good things to happen." 

Oct 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals minor league shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. receives the Royals Minor League Hitter of the Year Award from general manager J.J. Picollo and president Dayton Moore before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If the lockout drags on, Witt will remain in Triple-A. A ramp-up period for MLB players would almost surely be required, rendering regular-season baseball in April less and less likely. Witt would ideally be a part of that ramp-up, though, so there's still an off chance that he doesn't play a single game in the minors this year. With that said, it's also far from a certainty that the 21-year-old would've made his MLB debut to begin this season under normal circumstances. When asked about the possibility of Witt making the Royals' Opening Day roster, Moore struck yet another positive tone while still managing to be a bit noncommital.

Read More

"As we know, he's very talented and we're going to give him that opportunity," Moore said. "He's continued to do everything necessary to put himself in a position to make our team at some point in time. We're very proud of him, he's exciting to watch. He's a terrific young man. He's somebody we all pull for and we're very, very proud of him."

The emphasis here should be placed on "at some point in time." Whether that's April, May, June or even beyond, the Royals do plan on fielding Witt at the highest level this year. Most of that depends on the lockout, as there isn't much Witt has left to prove in the minor league system. Upon being promoted to Omaha last year, he posted a .285/.352/.581 line with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in just 62 games of action. Sure, he can improve upon that production by a bit, but the Royals have more than just an inkling that he's the real deal.

Make no mistake, there's a lot left to be determined over the next several weeks. Several hoops must be jumped through not only to get Major League Baseball back on track to begin a season, but also for its players to be comfortable doing so. Another step or two must be taken to get Witt to the big-league club and in the everyday lineup. Moore didn't give a ton of answers as to the Royals' plans with Witt, but a holy trinity of confidence, hope and general optimism is one heck of a place to start. 

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (90) leads off from first base against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Royals Are ‘Confident, Hopeful and Optimistic’ About Bobby Witt Jr. This Season

By Jordan Foote50 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore on MLB Lockout and Cancellations: ‘My Stomach Is in Knots’

By Jordan FooteMar 3, 2022
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Story Behind a Fan’s Amazing Collection: ‘I Chose the Royals’

By Garrett FullerFeb 25, 2022
Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals' Bullpen Will Be Something to Watch in 2022

By Lucas MurphyFeb 24, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Robbie Glendinning Signing Is a Classic Royals Buy-Low Move

By Jordan FooteFeb 23, 2022
Oct. 2, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke watches from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Lessons the Royals Can Learn From the Zack Greinke Trade

By Jerry EdwardsFeb 18, 2022
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore: Royals Won’t ‘Put Any Limitations’ on Bobby Witt Jr.

By Mark Van SickleFeb 18, 2022
Sep 17, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr entertains the crowd before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Smooth-Hitting Royals Prospect Vinnie Pasquantino Draws Comparison to All-Star

By Jordan FooteFeb 6, 2022