Royals Down to a Pair of Top 100 Prospects in Latest MLB Rankings

In recent years, the Kansas City Royals have enjoyed the benefits of having one of the better farm systems in all of baseball. That's been the case thanks to elite-level prospects such as Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez but now, those two have since graduated from prospect status.

More young players are on the way, although the July 2022 version of Kansas City's farm system isn't nearly as appealing anymore.

In MLB.com's updated top 100 MLB prospects list, Sam Dykstra broke down some of baseball's most promising talents who either recently have or soon could join their respective big-league clubs. The Royals checked in with just two names on the list: first basemen Vinnie Pasquantino (No. 60) and Nick Pratto (No. 72). Dykstra praised Pasquantino for his patient and mature approach at the plate, citing him as someone who has "proven that he can clear the bar to provide value at such a demanding spot on the diamond." He had concerns about Pratto, though:



Unlike Pasquantino, Pratto has shown enough athleticism to move around the diamond defensively. Also unlike Pasquantino, he’s struck out 31.7 percent of the time for Triple-A Omaha this year, dulling his ability to tap into his plus power. Pratto should still join Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez on a rookie-loaded roster in K.C. in the second half, but he needs to make contact to force the issue.

Strikeouts have always been a major issue for Pratto dating back to his early days as a prospect. Even after lowering his strikeout rate from 2019 to 2021, that figure has crept back up a bit this season and has contributed to a "down" year for the 23-year-old. With that said, Pratto still has a 119 wRC+ in 2022 with 14 home runs in 68 games played.

Falling out of the top 100 rankings is pitcher Asa Lacy, who was the Royals' top pick (fourth overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft. Since entering the club's minor league system, the former Texas A&M standout has struggled to remain healthy and has also dealt with control issues. He made a pair of starts with Double-A Northwest Arkansas earlier this year, but a combination of his 4.66 ERA and five walks across 92/3 innings — as well as a back ailment — led to him going to the Arizona Complex League Royals. Since then, he's made four appearances and has a 9.00 ERA in eight innings of work. Here's what Dykstra said about Lacy:

Lacy dealt with shoulder issues last season and missed almost two months with a back injury this spring. He’s walked 14 batters in eight innings during a rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League since his return, and until he can establish regular health and control, he slides out of this ranking.

The pressure is on for the Royals to capitalize on this year's draft. Their farm system still has some quality talents in it, but more players reaching the MLB club means fewer players for the organization to hang its hat on prospect-wise. Replenishing that prospect ammunition is key, as it could ultimately be the difference between building a perennial playoff-caliber team versus experiencing another short-term contender once the team's current rebuild is complete. There's a price that every team has to pay for graduating top prospects and right now, the Royals will be tasked with working to fight back against it.