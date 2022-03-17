Royals Prospects Nick Pratto, Vinnie Pasquantino Make Top 10 1B List

It's no secret that the Kansas City Royals have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball, but a reminder or two every once in a while adds emphasis to that point. MLB Pipeline recently published its list of the top 10 first base prospects in the minor leagues, and the Royals had a pair of names check in.

Following Detroit Tigers masher Spencer Torkelson and Boston Red Sox standout Triston Casas, Nick Pratto found himself taking the No. 3 spot in the rankings. In addition to being tied with Casas for the best grade in the "arm" category, the Royals' No. 2 overall prospect paced his competition in the "field" score. Here's what writer William Boor had to say about the 23-year-old.

Jul 20, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Bubba Starling (11) is congratulated by infielder Nick Pratto (88) after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to having a strong arm, Pratto is also an elite defender and was selected to MLB Pipeline’s All-Defense team prior to the 2021 season. The 2017 first-round pick has long been considered a top defender and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his hands and natural athleticism resulted in a Gold Glove Award somewhere down the line.

Pratto's smooth glovework, impressive anticipation and reaction time, along with plus range all combine to make him a tantalizing defensive prospect. He projects to be one of the better-defending first basemen in the league during his big-league career and could even possibly have a future in the corner of an outfield, but his profile doesn't just stop there. Pratto's bat came alive in 2021, as he posted a 155 wRC+ in Double-A before putting up a 156 figure in Triple-A. On the year, Pratto hit 36 home runs in 124 games across two levels. He also drove in a whopping 98 runs and was one of the most productive hitters in all of minor league baseball.

Joining Pratto on the list was Vinnie Pasquantino. Pasquantino, the Royals' No. 17-ranked prospect, is the polar opposite of Pratto when it comes to defense. He's a big-bodied first baseman who will likely play only that spot in the field due to a lack of good range, speed and overall athleticism. Designated hitter is also an option. Luckily for Pasquantino, he earns his money with his bat.

2021 was the best season of Pasquantino's minor league career. After playing his way out of High-A Quad Cities, he moved his way up to Double-A Northwest Arkansas and managed to maintain his elite level of play. In addition to posting a slash of .310/.405/.560 with the Naturals in 55 games, Pasquantino walked at a 13.1% rate while striking out just 11% of the time. His blend of raw power (.274 ISO in High-A and .250 ISO in Double-A), plate discipline and ability to hit for contact makes him a prospect to keep an eye on. He was beginning to age a bit relative to his level of competition, but some time in Triple-A in 2022 could be what paves Pasquantino's way for an MLB call-up by the end of the year.

The common — and fair — question here is... how can the Royals get both Pratto and Pasquantino on the big-league club when players like Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana are already slated to receive full-time reps? The answer isn't clear, although there's still a possibility that Santana is traded either before or during the season. Dozier has experience at multiple positions on the field and could be flexible if needed. Despite what seems to be a challenge in the long-term, the Royals would have at least a couple of options when it comes to getting their exciting young players on the field and in the lineup.

Pratto very well could be the organization's first baseman of the future. He's always boasted the pedigree and raw tools to become that, but his recent resurgence at the plate makes his case a sound one. Pasquantino doesn't have the track record in regards to expectations, but his mature approach to hitting makes him a high-floor bat that could boost the Royals' lineup for years to come. The future is bright in Kansas City, and having two good first-base prospects isn't necessarily a problem for the team. If it is, it's a darn good one to have.