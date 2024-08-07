Prospect Pulse: Underdog Javier Vaz Eyes Triple-A Breakthrough for Royals
Javier Vaz has always been the underdog. Standing at just 5-foot-6 and weighing 151 pounds, the Huntsville, Alabama, native doesn’t fit the typical mold of a professional baseball player. But what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in talent and determination.
Born on Sept. 22, 2000, Vaz's journey to the Royals system is a testament to his grit. After high school, he was overlooked by major colleges, taking an offer from Louisiana State University at Eunice, a junior college where his father, Roberto Vaz, an Alabama legend and former seventh-round pick of the Oakland A’s, served as an assistant coach. There, Vaz shined, batting .365 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in his sophomore year, leading the Bengals to a 51-8 record and a spot in the Region 23 Championship.
His performance at LSUE earned him a transfer to SEC powerhouse Vanderbilt University. Under the guidance of Coach Tim Corbin, Vaz continued to excel. In his two seasons with the Commodores, he hit .271 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 31 RBIs, showcasing his versatility and speed on the base paths.
In 2022, the Kansas City Royals drafted Vaz in the 15th round of the MLB June Amateur Draft. He quickly made a name for himself in the minors, splitting his first full professional season between High-A Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Vaz slashed .279/.373/.400 with 30 stolen bases, displaying a keen eye at the plate with more walks (64) than strikeouts (50).
Despite his below-average arm, Vaz’s smooth glove work at second base makes him a standout in the Royals’ system. His defensive prowess, combined with his ability to get on base and wreak havoc with his speed, has helped him climb the ranks quickly. As of now, Vaz is batting .261 with a .377 on-base percentage and .392 slugging percentage in Double-A, with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBIs.
As he continues to rise, a promotion to Triple-A seems inevitable. Vaz’s journey is far from over, and with his father’s legacy inspiring him, he’s determined to reach the heights Roberto Vaz never could.
