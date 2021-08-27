August 27, 2021
What Will the Royals Look Like in the Month of September?

The end of the 2021 MLB season is quickly approaching. Let's take a look at some possibilities for the Royals in September.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals, like many other major league baseball teams, are out of contention heading into the final full month of baseball. This is typically when you would see the 25-man roster expand to 40 but in 2019, the rule was changed. According to Steve Richards of ESPN:

"The number of active players on each team's roster will increase to 26, up from 25, through Aug. 31 and for the postseason. Rosters will expand to 28 on Sept. 1, a big change from the 40-man limit of the past. Carrying a 28-man roster for September will be mandatory for all clubs.  Additionally, teams will be allowed to carry a 27th player for doubleheaders. Teams had been allowed a 26th player for doubleheaders the past few years.  The number of pitchers a team can carry on its active roster will be capped at 13 through Aug. 31 and at 14 for September."

Why was the rule changed?

The MLB is always trying to find ways to speed up the game of baseball. Some believe it is slow and methodical and is not appealing to the youth. That could be an article in and of itself.  Richards had this to say about the rule change, and why it occurred:

"The expanded rosters in September created a competitive imbalance and, with a rise in pitching changes, helped make games tedious and interminable when the intensity should be at its highest. The issue had gotten worse in recent years, as some teams carried upward of 20 pitchers. Additionally, while some teams used most of the added roster spots, others added just a player or two. Under the new rules, all teams will have 28 players in September."

The Kansas City Royals have some ballplayers that could get some major league time but due to the rule change, they may not be needed. Among pitchers, there's Jakob Junis, Jackson Kowar and Tyler Zuber. Some of the position players include Ryan McBroom, Lucius Fox, Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares. This would be a good time to evaluate Isbel, and Olivares for the right field position as the Kansas City Royals prepare for the 2022 season.  

If I was asked to pick one player to be called up, it would be Adalberto Mondesi. He has been injured all season long, only logging 10 games played up to this point and is very likely to rejoin the MLB team soon. With Bobby Witt Jr. on the cusp of the major leagues, this will be a time to evaluate Mondesi again (if healthy).

Is a prospect ready to make their debut?

Angel Zerpa, who I recently wrote an article on, is on the 40-man roster and could make his major league debut if the Royals were to give him an opportunity. I think this would be a good time to evaluate what Zerpa can provide at the big-league level. Zerpa is a 21-year-old lefty who can touch 94-96 mph with his fastball. He also commands a slider and a changeup..

Could Royals fans see more prospects?

The Royals are currently in fourth place in the AL Central and have not been in first place since May. Many fans are wanting to see the youth movement in Witt, Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez and many others. Some moves would have to be made to allow them onto the 40-man roster. 

In order to make way for youngsters, struggling veteran players like Greg Holland and Wade Davis could be designated for an assignment and ultimately be released. The Royals, either way, will begin a push for 2022 as Dayton Moore says he would like to start the figurative time clock in 2022 for the next push at a World Series.

Read More: From Seattle to Kansas City: A Baseball Love Story

