Royals' Bats Come Alive in Seventh Inning to Defeat Brewers 3-2
The Kansas City Royals took down the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in a home series-opening win on Monday evening.
All of Kansas City's runs came in a wild seventh inning, but the Royals' bats were ice-cold to start the game against the NL Central-leading Brewers as they recorded just one hit through the first six innings.
That said, the Brewers didn't record a hit until the fourth inning after shortstop Willy Adames singled. But two batters later, catcher Gary Sanchez homered to left center (427 feet) to take a 2-0 lead.
Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans held strong the rest of his tenure as the Brewers failed to touch a base. Ragans finished the night playing six innings, allowing two runs on two hits while adding eight strikeouts and two walks on 95 pitches.
Kansas City's offense didn't do Ragans many favors as they recorded their second hit of the night in the seventh inning. Nevertheless, that hit was a 412-foot solo home run by second baseman Michael Massey to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Massey's homer was off of Brewers reliever Jared Koenig. Like Ragans, starting pitcher Bryse Wilson was taken out after six innings, as he allowed one hit, three walks and threw six strikeouts on 89 pitches.
Koenig continued to struggle in the seventh inning as he was taken out after he hit left fielder Nelson Velazquez with a pitch and walked designated hitter Adam Frazier. However, reliever Elvis Peguero didn't fair any better as a fielder's choice by center fielder Dairon Blanco and a single by third baseman Maikel Garcia, combined with an error by the Brewers in both plays, gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead. The Brewers proceeded to put in their third reliever of the inning with Hoby Milner, who was able to quickly get Milwaukee out of their nightmare frame after a double play.
From there, Royals relievers Will Smith and Chris Stratton took care of business and Kansas City bumped their record up to 21-15.