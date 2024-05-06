Inside The Royals

Royals vs. Brewers: Live Updates, May 6, 2024

Follow along as the Royals take on the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the series.

Hunter De

Mar 17, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) talks
Mar 17, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) talks / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Follow along as the Kansas City Royals take on the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the series.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

How It Happened...

Pregame:

  • First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.
  • First pitch was initially slated for 6:40 p.m. CT, but the game was moved up due to potential inclement weather.

Follow Us On Social Media:

Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN

Facebook - RoyalsCentral

Published
Hunter De

HUNTER DE