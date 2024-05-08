Salvador Perez: Still Catching, Still Excelling in 13th MLB Season
At age 33, Salvador Perez is redefining the role of a veteran in Major League Baseball. Now in his 13th season with the Kansas City Royals, Perez is showing signs that his best days may yet be to come, continuing to build a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in 2024.
In a sport where younger talents often overshadow seasoned professionals, Perez continues to stand out as a beacon of durability and excellence in Kansas City. This year, he’s shattered expectations, ranking second on the team with 41 hits and leading with a .328 batting average, a .391 on-base percentage, a .560 slugging percentage, and a .951 OPS. His 30 RBIs and 8 HRs not only top the Royals' charts but also place him first among all Major League catchers.
Perez's impact extends beyond just team metrics. On a national scale, he holds the third spot in hits among catchers, sitting just behind Adley Rutschman of the Orioles (46) and William Contreras of the Brewers (44). He leads all catchers in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, and OPS, showcasing his significant influence at the plate. Additionally, his barrel rate of 13.0% per plate appearance is the second highest in Major League Baseball, trailing only Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers (19.0%).
The highlight of Perez’s remarkable season to date came during a game on May 3, where he helped secure a 7-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. In typical "Salvy" fashion, Perez crushed a seventh inning three-run home run into the visiting bullpen — his eighth of the year. He was rewarded with a curtain call.
"Pretty special," Perez remarked after the game. "I appreciate the fans in Kansas City. Thank you for coming to support us. We’re going to play hard every night. We’re going to try to do our best to get back in the playoffs."
With eight All-Star Games to his name, including four fan-selected starts, he joins a prestigious list of catchers. Only 15 backstops have earned more Midsummer Classic selections, nine of whom are enshrined in the Hall of Fame. His defensive ability is equally notable, with five Gold Gloves decorating his trophy cabinet.
Unsurprisingly, Perez's offensive capabilities are also impressive in a historical context. In 2021, he tied for the American League lead with 48 home runs, establishing a new record for the most homers hit by a catcher in a single season. His standout performances aren't limited to the regular season either; in 2015, he was named World Series MVP, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer.
As Perez consistently amasses statistics comparable to those of baseball's legends, his candidacy for induction into Cooperstown becomes increasingly compelling. His sustained high performance, coupled with his leadership on and off the field, continues to enhance his legacy.
In a career already laden with accolades and milestones, Perez is not just surviving in his 13th year; he’s thriving, proving that age, indeed, is just a number when it comes to true greatness in baseball.