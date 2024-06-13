Inside The Royals

The Royals Express, Thursday, June 13: Another Three-Hit Game For Bobby Witt Jr.

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.

Mathey Gibson

Jun 12, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is congratulated by manager Matt Quatraro (33) after scoring against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Jun 12, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is congratulated by manager Matt Quatraro (33) after scoring against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. / © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Today's Game:  After another defeat to the Yankees, losing 11-5 on Wednesday, the Royals aim to avoid a four-game sweep and their fifth consecutive loss. Nestor Cortes, with a 3-5 record and a 3.68 ERA, will pitch for the Yankees. Alec Marsh, boasting a 5-3 record and a 4.05 ERA, will take the mound for the Royals.

Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Yankees 11-5

In Case You Missed It:

  • Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits last night in the loss, including two RBIs.
  • After hitting a bit of a cold streak, Salvador Perez posted a productive night at the plate with two hits and three walks.
  • The Royals optioned SP Daniel Lynch IV to Triple-A Omaha, and recalled LHP Anthony Veneziano.

On This Day in Royals History:

• On this day in 2010, The Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 at home. First baseman Billy Butler had four hits.

