The Royals Express, Thursday, June 13: Another Three-Hit Game For Bobby Witt Jr.
Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.
Today's Game: After another defeat to the Yankees, losing 11-5 on Wednesday, the Royals aim to avoid a four-game sweep and their fifth consecutive loss. Nestor Cortes, with a 3-5 record and a 3.68 ERA, will pitch for the Yankees. Alec Marsh, boasting a 5-3 record and a 4.05 ERA, will take the mound for the Royals.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Yankees 11-5
In Case You Missed It:
- Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits last night in the loss, including two RBIs.
- After hitting a bit of a cold streak, Salvador Perez posted a productive night at the plate with two hits and three walks.
- The Royals optioned SP Daniel Lynch IV to Triple-A Omaha, and recalled LHP Anthony Veneziano.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day in 2010, The Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 at home. First baseman Billy Butler had four hits.
