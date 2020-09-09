SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

A Weekend Full of Firsts For Tigers

Jason Ross Jr.

After the fifth of an eventful five-game set with Minnesota, Lloyd McClendon's words were reflective, but not submissive to the 1-4 result. Aware of the growth process but not satisfied with the outcome.

"It was a tough trip for us," said bench coach Lloyd McClendon after Monday's 6-2 loss. "We lost some tough ballgames. You can say if, could've, would've, should've, but the fact is we lost. And we got to go home, and we got to regroup."

Experiencing the feeling of pressure in every game down the stretch is something that last year's 47-114 season simply couldn't offer.

"When you can play in meaningful games, you take a lot out of them. You grow," said McClendon. "You'd obviously like to win them, but I just believe if you're not working hard, you're not learning on a daily basis, you're not getting better. I think this club is getting better. We're getting after it pretty good."

The ups and downs of this unexpected 60-game season have included 11 come from behind wins, a 9-5 start followed by a nine-game losing streak, and then the task of climbing their way back to .500, which couldn't have been done in a more resilient fashion.

We've seen the optimism of MLB debut and the somber feeling of season-ending injuries to key players. A shortened season, but one that has run the gamut of emotions.

Last Saturday's pitchers' duel between the Tigers' No. 5 prospect Tarik Skubal and Twins starter Kenta Maeda exemplified the excitement revolving around Detroit's youth. The mound presence and efficiency that Skubal possessed looked beyond his years. 

The effectiveness of a changeup that underwent a slight tweak thanks in part to help from veteran Matthew Boyd looked like an early evolution in Skubal's toolkit. 

Let's take a look at some of Genna Rose's quick video hits for Tuesday:

  • Tarik Skubal became the first Tigers pitcher to have a quality start age 23 or younger since Daniel Norris did so in 2017.
  • Shortstop Sergio Alcantara recorded his first career home run in his first MLB at-bat. Alcantara became the first Tiger to homer in his first MLB at-bat since Daniel Norris did so in 2015
  • Kyle Funkhouser recorded his first career win
  • Bryan Garcia recorded his first career save
  • Sixth occurrence since 1969 where teammates have recorded first HR/Win/Save in the same game

The Tigers begin a brief two-game homestand with the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:10 pm. Tigers' Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.89 ERA) faces fellow 27-year-old Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.97).

Get the latest Detroit Tigers news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our Tigers Baseball Report page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TigersreportSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers Vs. Brewers Preview

As the Tigers head back home to Detroit, the Milwaukee Brewers follow right behind for another two-game series.

Chase Kaufman

Everyone Chips In, Tigers Take Game 4, 10-8

Early on, it looked as if Casey Mize would follow up fellow rookie Tarik Skubal’s remarkable performance with a gem of his own.

Chase Kaufman

Tarik Skubal's Performance Becomes Silver Lining in Latest Gut Wrenching Loss

Tarik Skubal's most recent outing will go down as a marvelous silver lining in an otherwise gut-wrenching fourth consecutive loss.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Fall to Twins in Game 2

The Detroit Tigers drop both games of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Early Mistakes Cost Matthew Boyd in 2-0 Loss to Twins

Matthew Boyd and the Tigers were unable to overcome two early home runs that set the stage for a Twins victory in the first of Friday's doubleheader.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Head to Minneapolis for Important Five-Game Series

If Detroit can somehow snag four out of five this weekend, Minnesota would be the new team in the rearview mirror.

Chase Kaufman

Examining The 2020 Trade Deadline Moves of Each AL Central Team

Let's take a look at what each AL Central team decided on at the deadline.

Jason Ross Jr.

Brewers Take a Free Pass to Victory Over Tigers

The Tigers couldn't overcome their own wrongdoing in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Brewers.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Will Aim to Fill Void Left by JaCoby Jones

The Tigers lost an integral component of this year's surprising 17-16 start through 33 games. Center fielder JaCoby Jones will be sorely missed in the clubhouse and on the field.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.

What you need to know about the Tigers 12-1 win over the Brewers

Talk about a three-inning grind. Fulmer’s command was a bit sporadic at times, but he got the job done.

Chase Kaufman