Cabrera Leads MLB Venezuelan Players in Career Runs

Genna Rose

On Wednesday night, Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera became the all-time leader amongst Venezuelan Major Leaguers in runs scored, boasting 1,454 in his entire career. 

Cabrera's 485th career homer in the sixth against the Twins propelled him past Phillies' Bobby Abreu, who previously sat in the No. 1 spot with 1,453 runs total. 

The Venezuelan continued to show his clutch gene in the final game against Minnesota with another home run. With a total of 6 RBI, Miggy pushed the Tigers to trail the Twins 7-6. 

This is Cabrera's first six-RBI game since 2013 and his career's sixth total. 

Cabrera leads Venezuelan-born players in other categories besides runs. The 37-year-old also leads in homers (486) and RBIs (1,726). 

Lloyd McClendon, who now serves as the Tigers Interim Manager, had plenty of positive things to share about the future Hall of Famer.

"Over the years, I've been very fortunate to have the opportunity to play with and to coach and even manage some of the greatest hitters that ever played this game." Shared McClendon. "And I think Miggy fits right up there at the top with all of them. This guy's special, and he's not done."

Cabrera, who has played with Detroit for the last 13 seasons, became the seventh Tiger in franchise history to record 1,200 RBIs. 

Adding onto the accolades, after Wednesday night's 486th home run, Cabrera ranks 30th in MLB history with 41 multi-HR games in his career. 

Cabrera's next chance to make history is on Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is at 8:05 p.m. EST.

