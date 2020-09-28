Willi Castro Leads AL Rookies in Two Categories

Tigers shortstop Willi Castro is most certainly an honorable mention in the AL Rookie of the Year Award conversation.

The race ultimately comes down to outfielders Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox and Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners. The Detroit rookie, however, definitely gives these two a run for their money.

Castro finished his 2020 campaign slashing .349/.381/.550, scoring 21 runs and notching 12 extra-base hits.

Competing against 134 other newcomers in the American League, Castro led the American League rookie class of hitters with his batting average and slugging percentage. Lewis ranks No. 3 in slugging percentage at .437, while Robert sits at No. 4 with .436.

Castro’s 129 at-bats qualified for the 12th most by an AL first-year player this season. Robert showcased the second most totaling 202, while Lewis finished with an AL rookie-leading 206.

To add on to the accolades, the Puerto Rico native also tied for fourth in the rookie class with 24 RBI and fifth with 6 HR.

We last saw Castro in the batter’s box during Saturday’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old’s second at-bat of the day provided the Tigers their fourth and final run of the night, an RBI single scoring Daz Cameron in the second inning.

Unfortunately, the switch-hitter tweaked his right-shoulder mid-swing, which immediately placed him on the 10-day IL.

Among batters with at least 125 at-bats in 2020, Castro ranks third in the AL and fourth in all of Major League Baseball in batting average.

Dialing into the Tigers franchise, Castro’s .349 BA ranks as the second-highest rookie average in club history, trailing Fred Haney’s 1922 season by 3 points (.352).

Regardless of not winning the title of AL Rookie of the Year, Willi Castro certainly has a bright future ahead as a major leaguer.

