SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Willi Castro Leads AL Rookies in Two Categories

Genna Rose

Tigers shortstop Willi Castro is most certainly an honorable mention in the AL Rookie of the Year Award conversation. 

The race ultimately comes down to outfielders Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox and Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners. The Detroit rookie, however, definitely gives these two a run for their money. 

Castro finished his 2020 campaign slashing .349/.381/.550, scoring 21 runs and notching 12 extra-base hits. 

Competing against 134 other newcomers in the American League, Castro led the American League rookie class of hitters with his batting average and slugging percentage. Lewis ranks No. 3 in slugging percentage at .437, while Robert sits at No. 4 with .436. 

Castro’s 129 at-bats qualified for the 12th most by an AL first-year player this season. Robert showcased the second most totaling 202, while Lewis finished with an AL rookie-leading 206.

To add on to the accolades, the Puerto Rico native also tied for fourth in the rookie class with 24 RBI and fifth with 6 HR. 

We last saw Castro in the batter’s box during Saturday’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old’s second at-bat of the day provided the Tigers their fourth and final run of the night, an RBI single scoring Daz Cameron in the second inning. 

Unfortunately, the switch-hitter tweaked his right-shoulder mid-swing, which immediately placed him on the 10-day IL.

Among batters with at least 125 at-bats in 2020, Castro ranks third in the AL and fourth in all of Major League Baseball in batting average. 

Dialing into the Tigers franchise, Castro’s .349 BA ranks as the second-highest rookie average in club history, trailing Fred Haney’s 1922 season by 3 points (.352).  

Regardless of not winning the title of AL Rookie of the Year, Willi Castro certainly has a bright future ahead as a major leaguer. 

Get the latest Detroit Tigers news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our Tigers Baseball Report page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TigersreportSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
TIGER TALK

Ron Gardenhire Finding Peace in Retirement

Former Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire and his wife Carol opted to take the scenic route through Northern Michigan and eventually back to their home in Minnesota.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Snap 5-Game Losing Streak, Beat Royals 4-3

Tigers' Matthew Boyd finished the day with six innings under his belt, allowing three runs on five hits.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Detroit Tigers Lose Season Finale 3-1 in Kansas City; Focus Shifts to Offseason

As different as it looked, felt and sounded, the shortened 60-game campaign did happen, and it's officially in the books for the Detroit Tigers.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Fall 3-2 in Kansas City, Mo.

High expectations landed on the shoulders of Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull (4-4), who, in his last outing, played a crucial role in Detroit’s 5-2 victory over Cleveland.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Fulmer Falters in Final Start of Season

A loss to Minnesota and a win by the Blue Jays in Buffalo officially eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention on Wednesday night.

Chase Kaufman

Cabrera Becomes All-Time Runs-Leader Among Venezuelans

On Wednesday night, Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera became the all-time leader amongst Venezuelan Major Leaguers in runs scored, boasting 1,454 in his entire career.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Jonathan Schoop placed on 45-day IL; Brandon Dixon to Start in Left Field

On Tuesday, the team announced t the 28-year-old would be placed on the 45-day injured list, effectively ending his first season in Detroit.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Video: Tigers 3.5 Games Back Heading Into Sunday's Game

The Detroit Tigers are still in the American League Playoff hunt after their 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Video: Players React to Ron Gardenhire's Retirement

Welcome to your Tigers baseball report; we're here at Comerica Park, the home of the Detroit Tigers; I'm Jason Ross Jr.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire Announces Retirement

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Gardenhire, who has been the Tigers manager for the past three seasons, announced his retirement.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.