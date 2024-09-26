Detroit Pistons Star Wants To Feel What Detroit Tigers Are Feeling Amid Success
The Detroit Tigers have enjoyed success over the past two months and look to be in an excellent position to make the postseason.
However, similar to some other Detroit sports teams, the Tigers have faced adversity.
Perhaps none of their adversity has been similar to what the Detroit Pistons have dealt with, going 14-68 in the 2023-24 NBA season, but there have been growing pains.
Unlike the baseball team in the city, the basketball squad will likely struggle again in 2024-25.
However, the Pistons are itching for this feeling, as it's been long overdue for a passionate fan base.
Cade Cunningham will be tasked with improving Detroit, a difficult situation to fix given that he's only 23-years-old.
The Texas native has been a member of some bad Pistons teams in his first three campaigns but he's averaged 20.0 points, five rebounds, and 6.5 assists in that span.
Still, Cunningham wants to get to the top and feel the same success the Tigers have recently.
“It’s really cool to watch,” he said on Wednesday, according to Omari Sankofa II of Detroit Free Press. “That’s how we want to be. Seeing the Lions do the same thing, everybody in Detroit is doing that. I believe we’re next. Like Arn (Tellem) said, the best is to come.”
Neither Detroit team has spent a lot of money to improve their rosters, but winning in basketball is a bit different from winning in baseball.
Not that it's easy to win in baseball, but entering each NBA season, there are clear favorites. To say the Pistons won't be one of those would be an understatement.
Similar to the Tigers in 2024, up until this recent stretch, the campaign was viewed as one where they simply just needed to improve.
They've done much more than that, but Cunningham and his Detroit squad could learn a lot about outperforming expectations.
“It’s a new year,” Cunningham said. “We’re excited about the new year, we’re excited to be able to have a fresh start. A lot of new faces around. Trajan being around, I’m excited about everything that he’s done. It’s an exciting time for the organization and there’s a lot of opportunity for us to get better and grow.”
The NBA season is about here, as many teams will report to camp in the coming days.
As long as the Pistons continue to improve, there's reason for excitement.
It'll take some time, but eventually, there will be a good basketball team in Motor City.