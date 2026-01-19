Expensive Tigers Star Named Top Available Shortstop Trade Candidate in MLB

The most pressing topic to revolve around the Detroit Tigers' offseason is whether or not southpaw Tarik Skubal will remain in the Motor City. Speculations and rumors continue to flood the baseball community, and while it's looking like Skubal will remain with the Tigers, a groundbreaking move wouldn't be unheard of.

However, there are a few trade opportunities that are more likely to take place, if anything. According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, one of the potential trade candidates could be Detroit's 33-year-old shortstop.

Tigers' Top "Definitely Available" Shortstop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Detroit's trade rumors largely surround Skubal, there's also potential for shortstop Javier Báez to be shipped out. Báez made his MLB debut back in 2014 with the Chicago Cubs, playing with them for eight consecutive seasons. However, once 2021 rolled around, he found himself heading to the New York Mets for a brief stint.

After being granted free agency in November 2021, he signed with the Tigers one month later, where he has stayed since. With four seasons in Detroit now under his belt, he is slashing .229/.267/.359 with a .626 OPS, recording 44 homers and 220 RBIs.

During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .257/.282/.398 and a .680 OPS. Along the way, he smacked 12 home runs and brought in 57 RBIs. But in Miller's blunt words, "Good luck finding anyone desperate enough at shortstop to make an offer for Báez's salary..."

He has $24 million left in each of 2026-27. It's widely understood that his contract has aged poorly after hitting a dreadful drought at the plate.

There hasn't been much talk or speculation as of late involving a potential Báez trade, at least none that has any true substance to it, but that doesn't mean it's completely off the table. While Skubal rumors continue to pop back on the drawing board, there are plenty of other trade candidates, including Báez, who could find themselves with another franchise in just a short matter of time.

As with every other franchise in the Major Leagues, Detroit is looking to place itself in the best possible position heading into its upcoming campaign. With that, necessary moves will be made when deemed fit, although only time will tell who these moves could involve.

The clock is ticking, and spring training is on the horizon — are the Tigers done creating waves, or will they make another splash in the coming weeks?

Recommended Articles