Detroit Tigers Have More Young Stars Coming Based on Their 'Most Stacked' Affiliate
The reason for optimism surrounding the Detroit Tigers is based on the young stars they have throughout their Major League roster and in their pipeline.
It's no secret that this franchise has been going through a long rebuilding phase, and there were some questions about if they would ever come out on the other side. But after a red-hot run down the stretch of the 2024 campaign that carried them past the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, the Tigers have continued that high level of play into this season.
Entering Sunday, Detroit was 9-5 and sitting on top of the AL Central standings.
They have largely been powered by their former No. 1 overall picks -- Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson -- but other previous draft selections are also playing major roles in the success of this team.
That bodes well going forward, and they should have some more reinforcements coming down the line.
MLB Pipeline took a look at the "most stacked" affiliate teams for every Major League Baseball organization, and for the Tigers, theirs was deemed to be High Single-A West Michigan.
Much of that has to do with Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceno being on that roster, the second, third and sixth-ranked prospects in Detroit's farm system, respectively.
"With his plus-plus speed, strong throwing arm and solid hit tool, Clark can impact any game, and Briceño (last year’s Arizona Fall League Triple Crown winner) has the power to play at any level. His bat will be the biggest focus as he continues to bounce between catcher and first base," the MLB Pipeline staff wrote.
Seeing those players continue to develop will be important.
All three of them are 20 years old, so there isn't necessarily a rush to get them to The Show since the Tigers already having a roster loaded with intriguing young players.
However, talent wins in baseball, and the more Detroit can have at any given time, the better chance they have to contend for championships.
Clark, McGonigle and Briceno join Thayron Liranzo and Bryce Rainer in the category of future stars for this franchise.