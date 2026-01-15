MLB Writer Suggests Tigers Should Welcome Top Free Agent Back to Detroit

Assuming ace Tarik Skubal stays put for one more season, the Detroit Tigers still need to provide him with some backup on the mound. Ideally, they'd be able to acquire a player who won't break the bank.

So far this offseason, the Tigers have signed some notable names, including Kyle Finnegan and Kenley Jansen. However, as explained by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, more support is needed in the rotation before the season kicks off.

Although Miller's solution to the problem would be a big ask, it does come with a dash of potential. Is it time for Detroit to have a reunion with a former player?

Dreaming of a Scherzer-Tigers Reunion

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-hander Max Scherzer was within arm's reach of clinching the World Series title alongside the Toronto Blue Jays last season. Throughout his campaign, he logged a 5.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 85.0 innings pitched in 17 games. 2025 marked his first, and possibly his only, season with the Blue Jays.

Earlier in Scherzer's career, he spent five seasons with the Tigers, and now, many are hoping to see him return. While with the franchise, he registered a 3.52 ERA and a 1197 WHIP. Around the same time, he was a Cy Young Award recipient, serving as a leading force for the franchise.

Scherzer has spent plenty of time around the map throughout his 18 years in the Major Leagues, and at 41 years old, his career is closing in. Despite this, it's clear that he still has quite a bit of gas left in the tank. He was a household name while with the Detroit team, so returning to the Motor City would bring familiarity and experience.

In Miller's own words, "Swinging big for LHP Framber Valdez would be great, but probably outside their budget. Wouldn't it be fun for them to bring RHP Max Scherzer back home?

Now looking for another opportunity to claim a third World Series ring, Scherzer has a winning mindset, which would only help propel the Tigers back into the playoffs this year. Of course, acquiring him is easier said than done, but it wouldn't hurt to do some shopping around.

With time, it will become clearer which direction the franchise is heading, but a reunion with their former ace doesn't appear to be entirely ruled out just yet. There's still some lingering hope for fans who remember Detroit's Scherzer era.

