Detroit Tigers Predicted To Sign Former All-Star Slugger To Bolster Lineup
After an uninspiring start to the offseason, the Detroit Tigers have made some notable moves to improve with Spring Training right around the corner.
It was a fantastic campaign for the Tigers in 2024. Despite being sellers at the trade deadline, Detroit was able to go on a magnificent run in the second half of the year to make the postseason and snap a lengthy playoff drought.
In the postseason, they eliminated the Houston Astros and fell just one win shy of making the American League Championship Series.
With new expectations heading into 2025, the winter didn’t start out great for the Tigers. However, they have made two really good signings of late to strengthen both their bullpen and starting rotation.
Now, the hope is they continue to be aggressive and make another move to improve a lineup that could use some pop.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted they will sign veteran J.D. Martinez to help provide a strong middle of the order caliber veteran to the lineup when projecting what the Opening Day lineup might look like.
“If the Tigers are willing to make Colt Keith, Jace Jung, and Spencer Torkelson compete for one spot in the starting lineup, a reunion with J.D. Martinez would give them the proven veteran run producers their lineup is lacking.”
The 37-year-old slugger might just be a designated hitter at this point in his career, but he would provide some value for Detroit’s lineup.
In 2024, Martinez signed late with the New York Mets and wasn’t ready to start the season on time. As seen with some other players who signed late in free agency last winter, the slugger got off to a slow start and never really found his footing.
Last year, he totaled a .235/.320/.406 slash line, 16 home runs and 69 RBI. The numbers weren’t awful for Martinez, but it was a significant step down from past performances.
From 2021-2023, the right-handed slugger was an All-Star for the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. While those days might be behind him, he can still be a threat in the middle of a lineup against left-handed pitching especially.
With his career likely coming to a close in the next couple of years, Martinez returning to where he became a star with Detroit would be nostalgic. However, the skill set he brings would fill a need as well.
Alex Bregman should still be the top priority for the Tigers for the rest of the offseason, but Martinez could be a solid backup plan if they miss out on the talented third baseman.