Tigers Feature Sleeper Infield Prospect with Glove-First Scouting Outlook

Building an entire Major League organization filled with talent is no mean feat. A team can’t just build their dreams around the first round.

Yes, first round picks tend to pan out. But great organizations make the later picks work took. The Detroit Tigers have done a masterful job in the first round the past decade, as many of those selections are either in the Majors now or on their way.

But, the best pitcher in baseball right now — Tarik Skubal — was a ninth-round pick. So, talent is there in every round. That was the point of a recent Baseball America (subscription required) piece on sleeper prospects. The publication identified one player on the rise that most fans haven’t heard of. For the Tigers, it was an infielder named John Peck.

John Peck, Tigers Sleeper Prospect

Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peck was the Tigers’ seventh-round pick out of Pepperdine in the 2023 MLB draft. That was the same draft they selected outfielder Max Clark, who is creeping up on Triple-A Toledo. Peck isn’t that far along, as he’s expected to start 2026 at Double-A Erie. But he’s building impressive credentials.

Baseball America’s analysts called Peck a “true shortstop” who has an above-average glove and is flexible enough to play other outfield positions. While those same analysts wrote that his bat could be challenged by better pitching, the 23-year-old’s defensive make-up is clear.

“He’s a plus runner who is a very smooth, reliable defender with an above-average arm,” Baseball America wrote. The analysis indicated he’s likely a “glove-first” future Major Leaguer.

Between High-A West Michigan and his promotion to Erie last season he had the best offensive season of his career. He slashed .301/.359/.433 with 11 home runs and 69 RBI. While with West Michigan last season he was selected the Midwest League’s player of the week winner twice and to the Midwest League’s postseason All-Star team.

He’s beginning to show glimpses of the power he possesses, but a full season of pitching at Erie will test him like never before. He’s a sleeper prospect because of where he was drafted and the glut of infielders in the Tigers’ system. But his play is on the rise, which means he could break through in a big way this year.

Peck was a three-year starter at Pepperdine before the Tigers drafted him. He started all 134 games in which he’s played as he batted .295 with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 107 runs scored. He was selected an all-West Coast Conference performer twice, but his sophomore year in 2022 he earned first-team honors.

That season, he led the team and ranked second in the WCC in batting average (.361) and slugging percentage (.578). He started 40 games and led the Waves in on-base percentage (.417), hits (60), total bases (96) and stolen bases (seven).

Recommended Articles