Detroit Tigers Top Target Has Been Made 'Biggest Priority' by Current Team
The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason with the goal of aggressively making upgrades that will take the team from an underdog story to legitimate World Series contenders.
An improbable run saw them rally from near double digit games out of the playoff picture in late-August to becoming the hottest team in baseball, making the playoffs, and eliminating the American League perennial powerhouse Houston Astros.
But things came to a close the next round against the Cleveland Guardians in a decisive fifth game.
The way things ended led to a renewed faith that the Tigers are close to coming out of this rebuild, and are potentially a piece or two away from making that a reality.
An area they could upgrade is at third base.
After both corner infield spots suffered from a lack of production in 2024, one of the top free agents available just so happens to play the hot corner; Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
While many have linked Bregman to Detroit and see it as a perfect fit, Houston's general manager, Dana Brown, might have thrown some cold water on those dreams this week by revealing how much his team is prioritizing a deal with their superstar and his strong desire to get it done.
"The biggest priority is third base, without a doubt,” Brown said via MLB.com. “We would love to have Alex Bregman back. That’s our biggest priority ... I don’t want this thing to drag on. He knows that we want him back. Scott knows that we want him back. He loved playing here. So, hopefully, we can get it done sooner rather than later. If it drags out, it makes it more difficult. It’s out of my control if it drags on so far. We’re going to try to put our best foot forward to get it done."
Bregman has been one of the most dependable players in the league at the plate, and as of last week, he can now add Gold Glove winner to his resume.
The offers for his services should be getting ready to start rolling in, and regardless of if he stays with the Astros or goes elsewhere, he is going to command a hefty price tag.
It's going to be tough for the Tigers, or any other team, to land the slugging two-time All-Star, especially if his current team is prioritizing re-signing him.