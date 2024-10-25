Prized Free Agent Third Baseman is a 'Sensational' Fit for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are set for an offseason that is going to be critical in determining the future direction of the franchise after the existing roster in the clubhouse proved that they are simply a few pieces away from becoming a true contender.
Coming off of the unlikeliest of runs all the way to the ALDS where the team eventually fell in a decisive fifth game to their division rival Cleveland Guardians, Detroit must enter the offseason aggressively as they seek to make upgrades where they are needed and take the next step as a franchise. It's no secret that the Tigers need to improve by adding another threat to the lineup, and additions could be made to both the corner infield and corner outfield spots.
When it comes to the needs of the team, there's certainly not a shortage of talent in their areas that Detroit is deficient in. With some big fish out there, team brass cannot afford to be cheap but also must not spend for the sake of spending. There is one name out there that one expert thinks is a perfect fit for the team headed into the winter as pointed out by Mike Ferrin of the Days of Roar podcast.
"Alex Bregman without a doubt, he is a culture changer," Ferrin said when asked who he prefers between Bregman, Anthony Santander, and Christian Walker. "I just think if you're gonna invest money in a player who has a chance to bring intangibles that change the expectations and the culture of an organization, I don't think there's anybody quite like Alex Bregman on that free agent market...I would do whatever it takes to get [Bregman] and I wouldn't be surprised if A.J. Hinch feels the same way...I would back up the brinks truck for him, I think he'd be a sensational fit with the Tigers."
After being eliminated by the Tigers, the Houston Astros are not exactly going to be eager to let one of their faces of the franchise in Bregman simply walk away. But his connection with manager A.J. Hinch, as Ferrin pointed out, will not play a small role here after the pair won a championship together in Houston.
If Hinch can convince team ownership and management that spending on Bregman will be worth it and pay off in the end, finances should not be an issue. Whether or not the superstar desires to leave the only franchise he's ever known is another question, but if Houston is unwilling to pay up, Detroit should absolutely be seen as a heavy contender for Bregman's services.