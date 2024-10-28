Detroit Tigers Landing Superstar in Free Agency Would Be Nightmare for AL Rival
The Detroit Tigers are entering an offseason where they may look to be far more aggressive when it comes to what they are willing to spend on free agents as the roster has now proven it's not far off from contending for a World Series.
Detroit eliminated the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round after becoming the hottest team in baseball down the stretch, coming back from 9.5 games out in late August to make an improbable playoff run that ended in the ALDS against Cleveland. All of this happened on the heels of the Tigers actually selling at the deadline while it looked like the team was far removed for contention, but even without the talent they sold off, there was still a ton of success in Detroit.
As president of baseball operations Scott Harris pursues upgrades, both corner infield spots will be key to focus on and potentially pour resources into. When it comes to the third base position, one of the best in the game is available in Alex Bregman, who of course is one of the faces of the franchise for the team the Tigers just eliminated in Houston. Zach Pressnell of FanSided described the possibility of Bregman coming to Detroit a 'doomsday' scenario for the Astros.
"Detroit could be looking to spend the money to bring in a star corner infielder like Bregman, who MLB insider Jim Bowden connected to them," Pressnell wrote. "The Tigers ended Houston's season in 2024. Now, they could look to steal their franchise third baseman away in free agency. Something like this would haunt the Astros heading into 2025. Especially if these two teams meet in the postseason again."
The Tigers should have an advantage over every other team bidding for Bregman's services due to the fact that Bregman's old manager in Houston, A.J. Hinch, is of course now in Detroit. Bregman has been described as a perfect fit for a Tigers team who is looking for a player who can provide not only supreme skill both at the plate and in the field, but veteran leadership in the clubhouse as well as a winning mentality.
If Detroit is willing to spend the cash, they not only will strengthen their own roster by adding Bregman, but will also weaken the roster of a team they will likely have to get through again in order to get to a World Series.