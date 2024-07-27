Detroit Tigers Trade Two to St. Louis Cardinals in Intriguing Proposal
With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, there are few teams being mentioned in more rumors than the Detroit Tigers.
Unfortunately, the Tigers do not seem to be in a position to buy. Even though manager AJ Hinch wants the front office to bring in talent rather than send it out, that doesn't seem likely this season.
Instead, there are quite a few veteran players who could be on their way out of town.
Among the most likely trade candidates are Mark Canha, Jack Flaherty, and Andrew Chafin. Even Tarik Skubal is being viewed as a player that could potentially be traded.
In a new trade idea proposed by Click on Detroit, the team would send both Canha and Chafin to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Travis Honeyman and Cesar Prieto.
Prieto would be a very intriguing addition for the Tigers. In 85 games at the Triple-A level this season, he has hit .299/.345/.482 to go along with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. He could be a piece ready to make the leap to the majors right away.
Honeyman would also be an intriguing piece, although he's much farther away from being MLB ready. He has hit .342/.415/.493 this season in 20 minor league games to go along with three RBI.
Both players could factor into the long-term picture for Detroit.
Giving up both Canha and Chafin would make sense in this kind of trade. Neither player fits the long-term picture for the Tigers and getting as much value as possible for them would be the right course of action.
Canha has hit .232/.337/.354 to go along with seven home runs and 36 RBI this season. Chafin has appeared in 40 games this year, compiling a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.25 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 36.0 innings pitched.
They would be quality additions for a Cardinals team that hopes to make a run at the postseason.
While this is simply a hypoethetical situation, it's one that would make sense for both parties involved. It will be interseting to see what deals Detroit actually ends up making when it's all said and done.
Expect to see a flurry of deals happen in the coming days. The Tigers are sure to be at the center of a few of them.