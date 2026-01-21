Tigers Re-Sign Effective Reliever Still Pining for Major League Debut

The Detroit Tigers just can’t seem to quit a long-time minor league reliever, and it might be the right call.

The Tigers re-signed right-handed pitcher Tim Naughton to a minor league deal recently, meaning that the 30-year-old will play a fourth season in the Tigers’ organization. He’s been a pro baseball player since 2017 and, at this stage, that usually means it’s time to find a new profession.

In Naughton’s case, it may mean he’s on the doorstep of finally achieving his dream of pitching in the Majors. It all depends on perspective.

Tigers Prospect Tim Naughton

Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Naughton had his best minor league season in 2025. He went 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 21 games, with one hold and three saves in five chances. He struck out 43 and walked 13 in 35 innings. He started the season at Double-A Erie, missed time due to injury and pitched in one game at Triple-A Toledo — his first stint at Triple-A since 2022 — and was released on Aug. 4.

Now, he’s back and, interestingly, the Tigers have already assigned him to Triple-A. It’s likely his deal comes with an invitation to Major League spring training.

If the glass is half-full, his numbers have been generally good in the minor. His best numbers have been posted at Double-A with the Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, which originally drafted him in in the 34th round in 2017 out of NC State. With Double-A teams he is 19-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 136 games, with 233 strikeouts and 101 walks in 188.1 innings. He also had eight saves.

At Triple-A, even in limited opportunities, it’s a different story. In just 17 games, he is 0-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He struck out 26 and walked 18 in 19.2 innings. Why hasn’t he gotten more opportunities at Triple-A, even with his vast minor league experience? Is that based on talent or a lack of opportunity?

This could be the season the rubber hits the road for him. The Tigers seem set in the bullpen after offseason moves that include Kyle Finnegan and Kenley Jansen. But injuries happen and the Tigers felt that pinch last year in the bullpen. Having arms down on the farm that can take Major League innings is a must. But, for Naughton to get a chance, he’s going to have to show that he can get out Triple-A hitters.

It’s the one thing the Raleigh, N.C. native hasn’t done yet. Showing a mastery of Triple-A hitters gets him on the short list for a drive to Detroit.

Recommended Articles