MLB Writer Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Detroit Tigers Starter
It feels like a matter of when, not if, the Detroit Tigers will trade Jake Flaherty.
Signed this offseason to a one-year deal, he has provided the Tigers with incredible value during the 2024 season.
After a tough 2023 campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles, Flaherty has regained his form in 2024. In 18 starts, he has gone 7-5 with a 2.98 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 106.2 innings. He has struck out 133 and his advanced stats are in line with his raw numbers.
Set to hit free agency again this winter, Flaherty has set himself up for a massive payday. Detroit is also in position to cash in ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
He is arguably the best starting pitcher available on the market right now. With the San Francisco Giants reportedly holding onto Blake Snell and the Chicago White Sox potentially holding Garrett Crochet, Flaherty is the one difference-making arm available.
A good number of teams have been linked to Flaherty with a few hours until the deadline. The Orioles, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have all been mentioned.
However, it is an AL Central rival who Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report believes will come away with the veteran pitcher. In a piece predicting trades ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, Rueter believes the Cleveland Guardians will end up acquiring Flaherty.
To land him, the proposed trade includes first baseman C.J. Kayfus and right-handed reliever Andrew Walters heading to the Tigers.
“The Guardians rotation has been in a state of flux for much of the year. Shane Bieber is out for the season, Gavin Williams also missed significant time, and both Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen both struggled to the point of demotion ... It's a steep price to pay for a rental, but there will be a long list of contenders vying for Kayfus' services, so it's going to take a solid return to acquire him,” Rueter wrote.
There could certainly be some AL Central tax in the price given how steep it is. But, with the most wins in the American League, the Guardians should be making a big swing to bolster their odds of contending in the playoffs.
A front-end starter is what Cleveland desperately needs. Seeing them make a trade with Detroit would raise some eyebrows, but this is a deal both teams would benefit greatly from.