San Francisco Giants Plans Revealed For Final Hours of MLB Trade Deadline
Late on Monday night, the San Francisco Giants made a big trade with the Atlanta Braves. They traded designated hitter and right fielder Jorge Soler, which many thought was a sign of the direction they were heading in.
Rumors swirled about what the Giants were going to do ahead of the trade deadline, as they were figuring things out over the weekend. It turns out, the Soler trade is all we are going to see from a selling perspective.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, San Francisco is done selling off pieces. Ace starting pitcher Blake Snell has been at the center of a lot of rumors but he isn’t going anywhere.
Ownership and the front office see an opportunity for the Giants to make a push for the playoffs and want to give their team a chance to achieve that goal. With a record of 53-55, they are only four games out of a wild card spot.
Their upcoming schedule is a major reason for not wanting to trade any more pieces. Riding a four-game winning streak, they have 12 games in a row against teams under .500 coming up.
Peaking at the right time, it is hard to argue against the decision they made. Trading Soler opened up some money, which could lead to the team adding a smaller piece or two for the stretch run of the season.
The San Francisco roster is also getting healthier. Robbie Ray made his season debut last week and Alex Cobb isn’t far behind as he recovers from surgery on his hip labrum in the offseason.
They will provide some more depth to the starting rotation, along with Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison, behind Snell and All-Star Logan Webb. If they all start clicking, the Giants are going to make a legitimate run at a postseason spot.