Re-Grading Detroit Tigers 2023 Offseason After Shocking Playoff Run
The Detroit Tigers had an offseason of interesting decisions as they tried to feel out the state of their roster.
While the Tigers did made a surprise run to the postseason, most of their offseason moves had very little impact on it.
Now, the offseason moves can be reevaluated now that there has been a year of added context.
Kenta Maeda
Maeda signed a two-year, $24 million deal in hopes of being a reliable veteran for the young staff. In reality, he just became a pitcher that ate innings and got shelled before being sidelined.
He posted a 6.09 ERA over 112.1 innings of work and still has a year left of contract to dread dealing with.
Grade: F
Jack Flaherty
Flaherty was another big veteran that they brough over, but he ended up working out much better as trade bait.
He posted a stellar 2.95 ERA over his first 18 starts with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a solid package of prospects.
Trey Sweeney took over Javier Baez's job post-injury and Thayron Liranzo is one of the best players in the Detroit farm system.
Grade: A+
Andrew Chafin
Chafin was a similar story to Flaherty. He pitched well during his relief appearances for the Tigers and became a fan favorite quickly.
The front office did the right thing, though, and moved him at the deadline to the Texas Rangers for a prospect package of Chase Lee and Joseph Montalvo.
Lee was fine in his debut in the farm system but is a little bit older at 26. Montalvo is the No. 16 player in the pipeline.
Grade: B
Shelby Miller
Miller was the rare case of a player signing a Major league deal with Detroit and actually surviving past the deadline.
He was ok this season for the Tigers, pitching a 4.53 ETA in 51 bullpen appearances. He was eventually DFA'd to make more room for younger players.
Grade: C
Gio Urshela
Similar to Miller, Urshela signed a small deal with the team and played for a couple of months posting ok numbers, if not a little underperforming.
He was eventually DFA'd to make room on the roster.
Grade: C-
Mark Canha trade
The only major trade made in the offseason was for Canha, who served as bait at the deadline. He posted fine numbers for Detroit and then was traded to the San Francisco Giants for Eric Silva.
This deal essentially ended being a three-team swap of Silva and Blake Houlb, who was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers for Canha.
Grade: C-
Colt Keith's Extension
The Tigers gave Keith a little pay raise in the offseason and kept him in town for cheap for the next three years.
While he didn't break out into stardom as a rookie, he showed plenty of potential. He ended the year with a .260/.309/.380 slashing line with 13 home runs and 61 RBI.
Grade: B+
Overall Grade
Detroit didn't make any big splashes in the offseason, but they didn't really need to. The young core of the roster carried them through the postseason and the veterans they added mostly got swapped out for more prospects. That Maeda contract looks awful, though.
Grade: C+