Re-Grading the Jack Flaherty Trade for the Detroit Tigers
With September underway, the Detroit Tigers are fighting hard to finish the season over .500 and potentially sneak into a Wild Card spot.
Thanks to a great stretch of baseball in August, the Tigers suddenly have new-found life this season and are playing meaningful games in September. As a franchise that has been rebuilding for a while, this season is looking like a step in the right direction.
One of the main reasons for their success this season has been the performance of their pitching staff. Tarik Skubal is on his way toward winning the AL Cy Young Award, as he is leading the American League in Wins and ERA.
However, for much of the season it wasn’t only Skubal who was pitching very well for Detroit. Jack Flaherty was an excellent partner in the rotation for Skubal. Before being traded, he totaled a 7-5 record and 2.95 ERA with Detroit.
As an upcoming free agent and with the Tigers looking unlikely to contend for a playoff spot at the time, they decided to trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently re-graded Detroit's decision to trade Flaherty to the Dodgers.
"The Trade: Los Angeles Dodgers acquire RHP Jack Flaherty from Detroit Tigers for C/1B Thayron Liranzo and SS Trey Sweeney"
"Original Grades: A for Los Angeles, A for Detroit"
"Updated Grades: A for Los Angeles, A for Detroit"
“Maybe now that they're sort of in the wild-card mix after a recent stretch of 15 wins in 20 games, the Tigers wish they still had Flaherty in their rotation.”
While Detroit couldn’t have had a crystal ball at the time to see the winning streak that was coming, it is interesting to wonder where they would be right now if they didn’t trade Flaherty.
Since going to Los Angeles, Flaherty has continued to pitch well for them, as he will be a starter for them in the postseason.
While Flaherty might have helped the Tigers win a few more games in August, they did receive a nice trade package for him. Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney are both solid prospects, and Sweeney is already getting some time up in the Majors.
It isn’t very often that a trade works out for both sides involved, but that could end up being the case here. Flaherty has helped solidify the Dodgers’ rotation. Furthermore, the Tigers have won a lot of games since trading him and added some talented young prospects. While it will take time to see what the prospects become, this appears to be a good deal for both sides as of now.