SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

The Future of AL Central Pitching is on Display

Jason Ross Jr.

The Royals selected right-hander Brady Singer 237 picks before the Tigers picked lefty Tarik Skubal in the 2018 MLB draft. A little over two years after their draft night, the two clashed in a rookie vs. rookie pitchers’ duel at Comerica Park. 

Quick video hits

Singer’s performance was very much a follow-up act to his last outing when he carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against Cleveland on Sept. 10th. 

The 24-year old began the night by coming up one pitch shy of an immaculate inning in the first frame. The first 10 Tigers batters were retired, victimized primarily by Singer’s formidable fastball-slider combination. 

Singer, the 18th overall selection in 2018, ultimately pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits, and walked one en route to his second consecutive win and quality start. 

Tarik Skubal, who slipped to the ninth round of the 2018 draft (255th overall) after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, logged a quality start of his own on Wednesday. His fastball command was brilliant early on, unlike his previous start against St. Louis, which only lasted two innings. 

Skubal’s eight strikeouts were a career-high, and he produced 17 whiffs, nine of which came off his fastball, while the changeup was responsible for the other six. The 23-year-old retired 14 of the 15 batters he faced after allowing a two-run home run to Salvador Perez in the first inning. 

However, the mistake to Perez was all the insurance Kansas City needed to claim a 4-0 shutout win. 

“He’s really talented,’’ Tarik Skubal said. “I remember hearing about him in college, but I never saw him live like I did tonight.’’

Mize vs. Bieber 

Comerica Park is an ideal location to keep an eye on this week if you’d like to examine the present and future of pitching in the AL Central. 

Thursday brings in a new series but continues the same trend of highly anticipated pitching matchups. 

Tigers RHP Casey Mize (0-1, 5.85 ERA) will face Shane Bieber (7-1, 1.52 ERA) in the first of a four-game series between the Tigers and Indians. 

Bieber, 25, was selected in round four of the 2016 draft and has matured into the favorite to win this year’s AL Cy Young Award. 

Get the latest Detroit Tigers news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our Tigers Baseball Report page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TigersreportSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
TIGER TALK

Boyd Delivers, Tigers Shutout Royals 6-0

Boyd shut down the streaking Royals in game one of the two-game series and received plenty of offensive support as Jakob Junis suffered on the mound.

Chase Kaufman

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers' Niko Goodrum Content With Second Base

Tuesday marked Niko Goodrum’s first appearance in the Tigers lineup since he gingerly walked back to the dugout on September 2nd in apparent discomfort.

Jason Ross Jr.

Jeimer Candelario Named AL Player of the Week

The MLB Network announced that Detroit Tigers first baseman Jeimer Candelario was named American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Royals vs. Tigers Preview

The Tigers return to the friendly confines of Comerica Park for a brief two-game set with Kansas City Royals.

Jason Ross Jr.

Top 5 Bright Spots

Top 5 bright spots to look for in the Tigers roster

Chase Kaufman

by

Willforu

AL Central Weekend Review

An interesting weekend set the stage for what appears to be a two-horse race for the 2020 division crown. Let's take a look at what happened in this week's AL Central weekend review.

Jason Ross Jr.

White Sox Prevail Over Tigers in Final Chapter of Season Series

A 5-2 victory for the White Sox is the closing chapter in a rather one-sided story vs. the Tigers this season.

Jason Ross Jr.

Fulmer Still Searching, White Sox Explode for 14-0 Win Over Tigers

The Tigers entered Saturday night with a keen understanding of how difficult it would be to steal a victory from the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Minor League Report: Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene was tabbed early on as a player who possessed the 'hit gene'.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Mize Lands Best Start of Season to No Avail, Tigers Lose 4-3

In his best start of the season, Mize showed command for a full outing.

Chase Kaufman