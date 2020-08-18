Tigers Fans Granted a Glimpse Into the Future With Mize, Skubal, Paredes

Casey Mize, Isaac Paredes, and Tarik Skubal are all fresh off a day that they won’t soon forget. Three of the most fabled prospects in the Tigers’ minor league system were called up on Monday to make their highly anticipated big league debuts.

Infielder Isaac Paredes became the first of the three to join the show when manager Ron Gardenhire granted him the start at third base on monday Night. The 21-year-old, who has drawn acclaim for his ability to hit for both power and average, drove in two runs on his first Major League hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning.

Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize is the Tigers’ No 2. ranked Prospect according to MLB pipeline and will make his big-league debut on Wednesday in Chicago. Before Mize, We’ll have the pleasure of watching left-hander Tarik Skubal, the Tigers’ fifth-ranked prospect, take the mound on Tuesday.

General Manager Al Avila took center stage in one of 2020s most sanguine zoom calls.

“We felt they were ready,’’ Avila said Monday. “The need obviously arose right now, the greatest need. We’re trying to get some of these guys through the season, and some of these guys have gotten injured, the latest one obviously Nova. Right now, we feel they’re ready to contribute.”

Not only did Al Avila fulfill the wishes of Tigers fans, but he also addressed one of Detroit’s most notable issues: starting pitching.

A staff that has faced inconsistency and injuries through one-third of the shortened season needed a lift, and maybe this is it.

Get ready, Detroit: the next three days are a glimpse into what will hopefully be a bright future on the mound with Skubal, Mize, and Turnbull all set to make consecutive starts vs. the White Sox.