One can only imagine the magical feeling that comes with living out the dream of making your maiden appearance on a major league mound. Casey Mize experienced that sensation last Wednesday, while also radiating an aura of optimism for Tigers fans throughout his four ⅓ innings of work last Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The former No.1 draft pick felt and looked like he belonged throughout the course of his 73-pitch debut vs. the White Sox. In the end, as all good pitchers are, he was quite critical of himself after allowing two runs in the fifth inning that tied the game 3-3. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old gave hope to an organization that has been in the depths of a rebuild of late.

The Tigers' No.1 pitching prospect is now going through his first routine between major league starts.

"I believe that confidence comes from preparation and I prepare very well between starts," said Mize. That allows me to go out there and compete really hard and be really confident in my work."

Mize's Comerica Park debut is scheduled for Monday night when the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs travel to Detroit for their lone visit of the season. Mize may already be a favorite of Detroit fans who won't have the privilege of witnessing his first outing in person.

The Tigers' fabled right-hander is hoping that the future will look different in Detroit from a winning perspective along with the enjoyment of fans.

"I just hope there's fans at the ballpark during those years," Mize said. I've got a little experience during Summer Camp pitching in Detroit with an empty stadium. I guess I'm a little more comfortable with that or used to it. I'm looking forward to getting to Comerica Park and pitching against the Cubs."

Ron Gardenhire spoke with the media earlier today, indicating that they will keep a watchful eye on Mize as he gets deeper into the ballgame. However, the length of his stay on the mound will ultimately depend on his performance.

"He's been stretched out more so than Skub (Tarik Skubal), so that's what he's got going for him,'' said Gardenhire. He's stretched out a little more, so he should be able to get into the second half of the game. We'll be careful once we get to that certain point, 80 or 90 pitches or so, we'll be watching him carefully.''

The Cubs (17-10) are coming off a 2-1 victory over the South Siders in which Yu Darvish struck out 10 en-route to silencing a piping hot White Sox lineup.

Chicago will start right-hander Alec Mills (2-2, 4.76) against Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23), who will be searching for his first career win.